mobile app bar

Josh Berry Highlights Pocono Raceway’s Most Challenging Aspect Ahead of Double Duty This Weekend

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Replacement Josh Berry Not Having Ideal Start to Stewart-Haas Journey

Feb 25, 2024; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (4) walks through the garage area prior to qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Pocono is perhaps one of the most unique and challenging Oval tracks in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Rightfully called the ‘Tricky Triangle’, it has long been a track where several drivers have struggled. Unlike a regular Oval, it has three turns with different banking angles on all of them. Navigating these turns perfectly is the secret to success on the track and according to Josh Berry, the final turn is the trickiest.

Owing to the different banking angles, no car can set up perfectly for all three. Compromises have to be made somewhere as drivers lose time in corners that the car is not set up for. Reducing that loss and getting a good exit out of three onto the long straight will be the name of the game for Berry on Sunday. But it is not going to be easy to execute.

“I think turn three is the most difficult because it is the last corner before the long straightaway,” he told Speedway Media. “If there was any corner to pick to have your car set up for, it would be that one for me. But they are all different and that’s what makes that place so hard.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will run in the Xfinity Series race at the venue on Saturday. For a track as tricky as Pocono even the slightest advantage will go a long way.

Will the Xfinity Series race experience help Josh Berry on Sunday?

Finding that slight advantage will be Berry’s mission on Saturday. Speaking to the media, that is exactly what he said he was going to do. There is also a feeling of redemption that the former JR Motorsports racer believes he needs in the Xfinity Series after last season.

“Simulators can only go so far, so to be able to get track time and see how the surface evolves, what I need out of the car, and how to run lines that I think can work or develop is going to give me an advantage in how quickly I can adapt,” he explained.

It will be interesting to see how the driver of the #4 car races on the big occasion on Sunday. With some luck, he could earn a finish near the top of the pack or even better.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these