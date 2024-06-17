Josh Berry’s “Racing for Our Jobs” Comment Shows Harsh Reality of NASCAR Contracts

Josh Berry is one of the four NASCAR Cup Series drivers who will be out of a job next year since Stewart-Haas Racing announced its dissolution out of the blue. For him and his teammates, this season is not about winning races and championships, it’s about retaining their jobs as Cup Series drivers.

The Xfinity Series veteran had a great run in the Cup race at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday where he finished P7. Berry was even fighting for the lead at one point with Chris Buescher in the final stage. Despite not being able to win, he was happy with his performance but stated that every performance was towards impressing some other team to hire him as a Cup racer next year.

“The reality is that we’re all racing for our jobs. I don’t know what else I can do besides win a race to prove that I can race at this level. I really…we’re running up front, we’re doing some really good things, we’ve shown a lot of potential, we’re qualifying better, racing better. I think there are a lot of good days coming for the #4 team,” he said.

Last Sunday’s performance might go a long way in convincing certain teams about Berry’s skills and the SHR star was quite happy with how the day turned out.

Josh Berry reviews impressive P7 finish at Iowa

Yes, he lost valuable time on the final pit stop when he and his team decided to pit for four new tires instead of two but apart from that, it was good. Berry rarely has lead laps this season so for him to get that clean air at the front with some 70-odd laps to go was well appreciated by the driver himself.

“It was really good. We were in control of the race with 70 to go, leading. Blaney was inching on us, he was probably the best car all night, best car in the long run. We needed to be a little bit better on the long run but that…getting control there, having clean air, that was the best we’ve been all day,” he added.

Berry will be one of the free agents to look out for in the silly season. There are not many drivers with that balance of skill and experience on the market today. Hence, it would not be surprising if he gets a seat with a big team next season.