Juan Pablo Montoya: NASCAR vs F1 vs IndyCar Career, Which was the Best?

After having raced on the Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR landscape, Juan Pablo Montoya can be considered one of the rare breeds of racing drivers who have found their footing across multiple disciplines of motorsports. But where did the Colombian native find the most success?

Montoya started his professional senior career in the CARTS championship where he drove with Chip Ganassi Racing starting in the 1999 season. During his time there, the Colombian driver was able to win the fabled Indianapolis 500 in 2000 along with nine other wins and 13 podiums, over a two-year stint along with the the 1999 championship.

Thereafter, Montoya moved to Formula 1, racing for Williams from the 2001 season. He then remained with them till the end of the 2004 season. During this time, he accumulated four wins before parting ways and heading for McLaren the following year winning where he would go on to win another 3 races. However, Montoya would not stay with the team for long and he eventually quit his Formula 1 stint, heading back to the States to race in NASCAR.

Was Juan Pablo Montoya successful in American Motorsports?

Montoya was left frustrated with all of the politics involved in Formula 1, among other factors. Hence, he decided to join the NASCAR Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing starting in the 2006 season.

He remained in the series racing till the end of 2013 with a brief two-race appearance in 2014. During his time in the top flight of American stock car racing, he won a total of two races and 59 top tens. Not long after his NASCAR career, he ended up joining Penske for the 2014 season, racing with them in IndyCar. Across the next six years that he would race in the sport, Montoya would claim five wins and 13 podiums along with a second Indy 500 win during the 2015 season.

Even though Montoya was not able to win a championship in any of the three major disciplines he raced, he did pick up quite a few wins and made his mark in all three of those sports. After all, there aren’t many people who can proudly say they have won in Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR all in a single lifetime.