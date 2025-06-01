mobile app bar

“What Are We Scared of?”: Bubba Wallace Has a Strong Opinion on NASCAR’s Apprehension to Try More Horsepower

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body is considering raising horsepower in Cup cars from 670 to potentially 750 horsepower, perhaps as soon as later this season.

It’s been a topic that has been bantered around the sport ever since the Next Generation Car was introduced in 2022. Former driver turned FOX Sports commentator Kevin Harvick wholeheartedly likes the idea and Bubba Wallace agrees with him, having an equally strong opinion.

“I think (more horsepower would) help out everywhere, honestly,” Wallace said during a media session on Saturday at Nashville. He noted that Kevin Harvick has long been a strong advocate for cars that allow drivers to “blow the rear tires off,” adding that it’s what Harvick is accustomed to and believes it would shift more control back into the driver’s hands — something Wallace said the drivers collectively want.

“These cars are so close now and some of these tracks that we go to, shifting just deletes the option of passing. We’re having to just operate inside the sandbox that we’re given. It is what it is,” Wallace continued.

“That’s why teams are getting so much more competitive and that the gap is decreasing, so I think more horsepower kind of brings you back to the old school feel. It just puts it back in the driver’s hands and that’s what we want,” he added.

When asked how much horsepower cars should go up to, Wallace chuckled and said “1,000” before he returned to being serious, saying simply, “More than what we’ve got.”

Earlier this week, Kevin Harvick had voiced his opinion on the latest edition of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “First thing we need to do is put the freakin’ horsepower in the car at one of these damn tests and let’s see if it’s better,” Harvick said.

He added, “We’ve got three different engine builders. Build an engine, okay? Please build me an engine and tell me if it’s better. If it’s not, I will shut up.

“If it is better, let’s give the engine departments a runway to get there next year so we can have more horsepower. If not, let’s just be done with it… Let’s quit talking about it and let’s just get it over with.”

Wallace: Any increase less than 750 HP would not be worth it

Many drivers are calling for at least 750 horsepower. Anything less and it would be an exercise in futility, Wallace feels.

“I think if you go in small increments, it’s just like sticking a band-aid on something,” he said. “I’m not asking for nine (hundred) but 750 at least or higher, just to see if it’s as easy and somewhat cost-efficient as they’re saying.”

While fellow drivers suggest all three engine builders get together for a large-scale test, Wallace disagrees. He’d rather have NASCAR give an automatic bump up to 800 horsepower at an upcoming short track race and see how things play out.

“It should show from there,” he said. “I think we need a big step. What are we scared of? We’ve been saying it for years that we want more horsepower and we’ve been told they’re waiting for other manufacturers. Well, they ain’t in, so let’s do something.”

Wallace and Harvick’s thoughts resonate with a growing consensus: it’s time NASCAR puts more power back in the drivers’ hands — literally.

