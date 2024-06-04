Justin Haley Relationship History: Timeline, Marriage, Children of the NASCAR driver

25-year-old Justin Haley is on a mission to help his team Rick Ware Racing achieve new heights in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has already begun breaking records set by previous drivers in just his maiden season and created an upward path for the team to walk towards. As he champions this effort from the #51 Ford Mustang, his wife, Haley Mottinger, stands in support of him.

Justin and Haley are among the youngest couples in the sport. They got engaged back in April 2023 when Justin popped the question as they were returning from a race in Bristol. They married months later in November 2023 in what was a small and elegant event at Charlotte. Getting hitched in Charlotte was a decision made courtesy of many beautiful memories.

11.17.2023 – Officially Justin & Haley Haley! pic.twitter.com/iEtWzEkOPz — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) November 18, 2023

Haley told People Magazine that they’d wanted the ceremony to be somewhere near home. She added, “We share a lot of memories in Charlotte, including where we first met, the very romantic Charlotte airport.” The event was graced by 100 guests including 2024 Cup Series rookie Kaz Grala. Haley did not forget a nod to the unique scenario of her first name ending up to be his last name.

She said, “It’s not every day a bride marries someone whose last name is their first name, so we wanted to have fun with that. We both wanted to incorporate Haley Haley in some of our wedding details. We even had Haley² on the napkins!” The couple do not have children together yet.

How Justin Haley earned his wife money even before meeting her

In an episode of “Dale Jr. Download” last year, Justin revealed how his first meeting with Haley came to be. He revealed that she was from Minnesota and continued, “How we initially met was… Back before I knew her she went to Daytona with her family. She put some money on me to win because I had the last name ‘Haley’. I won her some money and then yeah, I met her.”

Back on the race track, Haley finished in ninth place at the recent race at Gateway. By doing so, he became the first driver in Rick Ware Racing’s history to secure two top-10 finishes in three races. His next race will be at the Sonoma Raceway, where his best finish thus far is 12th place (2022).