Justin Haley Sums Up Relationship With Former Kevin Harvick Aide: “Different People With Different Views”

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley (31) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Justin Haley, now in his second full-time Cup Series season with Spire Motorsports after a mid-season switch last year from Rick Ware Racing, appears to be on more solid ground, especially with Rodney Childers at the helm as his crew chief.

But while the results show a good output, Haley recently opened up on his personal bond with Childers and how they have approached the first three races of the season.

Haley has started by securing top-20 finishes in two of the first three races, marking his most successful start to a Cup Series season to date. While his entrance into NASCAR in 2019 was highlighted by a rain-shortened victory at Daytona, a win that sent shockwaves through the racing community, the subsequent seasons were riddled with challenges.

Navigating through Cup seasons and juggling between Spire Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, and Rick Ware Racing teams, Haley contended with subpar equipment and the turbulence of fluctuating team dynamics. Nevertheless, the addition of Childers to his team (#7 at Spire Motorsports) seems to be turning the tide, heralding a new phase of potential and stability for Haley.

During a recent media session ahead of the Phoenix race, Justin Haley discussed the dynamics of working with Rodney Childers, the former crew chief of 2014 NASCAR Cup Champion Kevin Harvick. Haley acknowledged the inherent challenges of beginning a season with a new crew chief, emphasizing the difficulty given the long-established relationships among competing teams, drivers, and crew chiefs.

Haley pointed out that the speed at which one must adapt to a new crew chief is often underestimated. However, despite all the hurdles, he recognized the advantage of having Rodney Childers by his side.

Haley remarked, “Throughout what I hear with Kevin, their communication was a little bit different than what me and Rodney’s communication is going to be, and that’s okay. It’s just, you know, different people with different views and how they want to attack the race weekend.”

He further reflected on the initial weeks of their collaboration, noting that there was a learning curve as they began to understand each other’s approaches and expectations. Haley revealed, however, that he and Childers took the time on Wednesday to sit down and discuss their expectations of each other.

He asserted that while the pace at Spire Motorsports is promising, prioritizing early and effective communication, coupled with regular strategy meetings throughout the week, will be crucial for their success.

On the other hand, Childers is dedicated to optimizing Haley’s comfort within the cockpit. According to a statement from one of Childers’ interviews, Justin had previously not been given the proper chances, nor had he been correctly fitted in a car.

Childers expressed that recognizing this oversight, the team has overhauled everything to tailor the setup perfectly to Haley’s needs, ensuring that every detail is fine-tuned for his performance.