Kelley Earnhardt Miller Drops Huge Update on Son Wyatt Miller’s Racing Plans for 2026

Wyatt Miller, the teenage grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., is quickly growing into a highly skilled race car driver. After a successful 2025 season, which included his first Limited Late Model victory at Hickory Speedway, he is preparing for a long and arduous 2026 campaign. His mother, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, recently spoke about the busy schedule ahead.

Wyatt also won the Championship Off-Road Series title last year and will compete in the series again this season, driving for Ryan Beat Motorsports. In addition, he will race Junior Late Models while regularly venturing into micros and outlaw karts. Kelley expects the season to be a fun one that will also teach her son many new lessons.

Kelley Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, “They just went to Texas to seat fit because Wyatt is going to be racing sprint car 360s this year. Which is making mom nervous, but we’ll get through it just like we have everything else.

“So, we’ve got a full slate. Probably over 50-60 events,” she said.

The 13-year-old is already beginning to be known for his versatility across dirt micro-sprints, limited late models, and off-road trucks. His reputation will only grow tighter when the upcoming season comes to a close. It goes without saying that all this heavy preparation is for him to get into the big stage someday and live up to his family legacy.

What is it like for Kelley to watch her son race?

Many young kids, some of whom are the children of current Cup Series drivers, are racing professionally with the dreams of being a NASCAR driver someday. The mothers of every single one of them will acknowledge that watching them speed on the track is a scary affair and Kelley is no different.

She said that watching him race in sprint cars makes her a bit scared. But the trucks are a different game. They are built very solidly and don’t cause a lot of concern. The Late Models don’t worry her a lot either. It is only with the winged and non-winged sprint cars that she has a problem.

“The winged and the sprint cars and the non-winged stuff is stressful and a lot of the tracks that they talk about going to are some bigger tracks and they’re going really fast,” she said. “So, it makes me nervous. But at the same time, this is what we are. We’re a racing family. This is what we do. You can’t talk them out of it. He’s got it from both sides. His dad and I. So, we roll with it.”

With the way young Wyatt is progressing, he will be up there with the best of the best in no time. Hopefully, his 2026 season will be as successful as his 2025 one.