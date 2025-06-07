mobile app bar

Rajah Caruth’s Honest Admission on How Racing With NASCAR Cup Stars ‘Elevates You Even if You Get Your Teeth Kicked In’

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nov 8, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth (71) during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nov 8, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth (71) during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although his eventual goal is the NASCAR Cup Series, Rajah Caruth is making a name for himself in the NASCAR Truck Series. And while some drivers dislike when Cup Series drivers “drop down” to compete in either the Xfinity or Truck Series, Caruth welcomes them.

Caruth and his fellow Truck Series rivals will have some extra company in Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway, as Cup Series regulars Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar — who is also Caruth’s Spire Motorsports teammate — will also be in the field.

Even if he tangles with Hocevar or Chastain, Caruth said it will be a learning experience, as he hopes to make it two wins in a row.

“I love racing with Cup guys,” Caruth said on this week’s Rubbin’ Is Racing podcast. “It just makes us better even if we get our teeth kicked in.

“I learned a lot racing with them guys and being teammates with like Kyle Busch and William (Byron) and stuff like that. It’s been great to just lean on those guys and learn.

“But also, anytime you can race with guys that are Sunday contenders, it’s going to elevate you, especially if you’re around them on the racetrack.”

Caruth finished seventh in the final standings last season, including one win, five top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the 23-race season. This year, he has already reached victory lane again, doing so last week in Nashville.

All told in the first 12 races of the 2025 season, Caruth, who is 10th in the standings, has one win, three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. And there’s still 13 more races to go, with the playoffs still ahead.

Caruth hopes to move back up to the Xfinity Series next season. He previously logged 19 starts in the Xfinity Series in a part-time ride in 2022 and 2023. But he struggled in both seasons, with his best finish being 12th — both times at Martinsville.

Despite the modest outings, the 22-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native is appreciative of the learning curve. “So definitely, I love when Cup guys race in the Truck Series,” he said. “You’re able to learn a lot, it’s a great opportunity and a lot of fun.”

And if you get your teeth kicked in, hopefully you have your dentist on speed dial, just in case.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these