Rajah Caruth’s Honest Admission on How Racing With NASCAR Cup Stars ‘Elevates You Even if You Get Your Teeth Kicked In’

Although his eventual goal is the NASCAR Cup Series, Rajah Caruth is making a name for himself in the NASCAR Truck Series. And while some drivers dislike when Cup Series drivers “drop down” to compete in either the Xfinity or Truck Series, Caruth welcomes them.

Advertisement

Caruth and his fellow Truck Series rivals will have some extra company in Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway, as Cup Series regulars Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar — who is also Caruth’s Spire Motorsports teammate — will also be in the field.

Even if he tangles with Hocevar or Chastain, Caruth said it will be a learning experience, as he hopes to make it two wins in a row.

“I love racing with Cup guys,” Caruth said on this week’s Rubbin’ Is Racing podcast. “It just makes us better even if we get our teeth kicked in.

“I learned a lot racing with them guys and being teammates with like Kyle Busch and William (Byron) and stuff like that. It’s been great to just lean on those guys and learn.

“But also, anytime you can race with guys that are Sunday contenders, it’s going to elevate you, especially if you’re around them on the racetrack.”

Caruth finished seventh in the final standings last season, including one win, five top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the 23-race season. This year, he has already reached victory lane again, doing so last week in Nashville.

All told in the first 12 races of the 2025 season, Caruth, who is 10th in the standings, has one win, three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. And there’s still 13 more races to go, with the playoffs still ahead.

Caruth hopes to move back up to the Xfinity Series next season. He previously logged 19 starts in the Xfinity Series in a part-time ride in 2022 and 2023. But he struggled in both seasons, with his best finish being 12th — both times at Martinsville.

Despite the modest outings, the 22-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native is appreciative of the learning curve. “So definitely, I love when Cup guys race in the Truck Series,” he said. “You’re able to learn a lot, it’s a great opportunity and a lot of fun.”

And if you get your teeth kicked in, hopefully you have your dentist on speed dial, just in case.