Kenny Wallace Claps Back At People Questioning Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell’s Dirt Participation

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Kyle Larson (L) and Christopher Bell (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell grew up on dirt, driving sprint cars and midgets long before NASCAR came calling. Their careers began in the clay pits, where car control was synonymous with throttle control at its finest. They remain naturally drawn to dirt racing, especially to off-season showcases such as the Chili Bowl Nationals, and fans and insiders have consistently championed their participation.

Even so, not everyone seems thrilled to see two NASCAR Cup drivers drop into the Chili Bowl field. NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace, however, has taken a public stance in their defense. Outside of Larson and a select few, most Cup competitors only return to dirt during the off-season. It keeps them in rhythm, sharpens reflexes, and prevents rust from setting in before Daytona.

Yet Wallace explained that while walking through the 2026 Chili Bowl crowd, he overheard groups complaining that NASCAR drivers should avoid smaller events. In his popular “Coffee with Kenny” segment, Wallace pushed back forcefully.

“They were dirt way before they were asphalt. So, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, they are dirt racers. It’s all racing. It’s open-wheel racing. Whether it’s midgets, sprint cars, stock cars, whatever. You put a little water underneath like a boat, and everything gets better. Just all racing’s awesome. Don’t categorize it. As far as I’m concerned, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are a gauge for all the other drivers.”

Wallace stressed that drivers like Larson and Bell serve as a benchmark for younger or lesser-known competitors. If a local racer manages to outpace Larson or Bell even once during Chili Bowl week, the sense of validation carries weight. “I outran Kyle Larson. That makes that driver feel good,” Wallace said, indicating how the mere presence of NASCAR stars elevates the event for grassroots competitors.

 

Tony Stewart, a two-time Chili Bowl winner, was also among those in attendance at this year’s Chili Bowl. He, like Larson and Bell, started in dirt before advancing to NASCAR.

The crossover also benefits Cup drivers competitively. Dirt racing forces participants to wrestle lightweight machines with effective power-to-engine ratios. Midget cars typically run four-cylinder engines, weigh around 900 pounds, and produce roughly 300 horsepower.

Their speed and instability make them prone to rollovers, turning them into rigorous training tools for young drivers and valuable practice platforms for NASCAR veterans.

Some drivers, such as Chase Briscoe, have even acknowledged that the frenetic nature of dirt racing sharpened their skills in the Cup garage. After mastering quick and twitchy midget cars, Cup machinery can feel slower and more composed, enabling drivers to process the car more effectively.

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush

