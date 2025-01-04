“We Didn’t Celebrate Birthday or Anniversaries”: Richard Petty Reveals Why Christmas Was a Big Deal for the Petty Family

On one hand, the Petty Family Foundation embarked on their ‘Operation Appalachian Christmas’ initiative, taking a fleet of planes loaded with toys for local children and essential supplies for families to Blountville.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kyle Petty received what he called the ‘coolest present ever’ for Christmas — a vintage NASCAR jacket from his wife, a gift that holds significant sentimental value given the Petty family’s deep-rooted affection for the sport and holiday season.

As Richard Petty recently shared, Christmas has long been a cornerstone of celebration for the Petty family. The festive season took on added significance when the Petty drivers were active in racing, according to Richard.

It was the one time of year when the entire family could gather and celebrate together since their hectic schedules rarely allowed for communal observances of birthdays or anniversaries. Richard explained,

“Christmas was a big deal for the Petty family. We didn’t celebrate birthdays or anniversaries stuff like that. So, just being it was Christmas it was just so special. We look forward to it all the time. So, I don’t know if any of them was any special than the rest of them. I guess we celebrated Christmas the same way we do now.”

Further elaborating on the same, Petty added, “The family would get together like, to begin with basically we get together Christmas Eve and then it got to be so many of us. We started coming in maybe a week early and having Christmas so that everybody could go back and be with the rest of their family.”

Moreover, during Christmas, Kyle Petty and his philanthropic venture, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, took a moment to honor the memory and generous spirit of his late son, Adam Petty. They accentuated Adam’s contributions and the Victory Junction organization, a haven for children grappling with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses.

The charity shared a touching photo of Adam Petty seated with two children facing medical challenges, alongside a heartfelt message: “The holidays are a time for giving, which always makes us think of Adam and his giving heart. ❤ Today and every day, we are proud to continue his legacy!”

The holidays are a time for giving, which always makes us think of Adam and his giving heart. ❤ Today and every day, we are proud to continue his legacy! pic.twitter.com/ssZqYPJ9Lx — KylePettyCharityRide (@KPCharityRide) December 23, 2024

Richard Petty delved into the familial dynamics of their festive gatherings

When queried about whether the gift-giving at their large family Christmas gatherings ever turned competitive, Petty revealed that no one tries to outdo the others. He explained,

“We really got so many people the big people started drawing names because I think it’s what 30-32 kids now. So time to mess around and buy something for everybody didn’t have enough money left to buy anything for big people.”

He also recounted a memorable Christmas gift from the past, a much-anticipated electric train. He shared that this gift was particularly special because they didn’t have any electricity so once they got electricity to the house then their Santa Claus decided it was time to bring an electric train. That was probably the biggest Christmas that Petty and his brother ever got.