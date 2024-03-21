NASCAR Road Courses: Why Michael McDowell Is Not a Fan of Stage Breaks at Road Courses

For half of 2023, NASCAR removed stage breaks for its road races and allowed the events to roll out more organically. However, in 2024, the stage breaks are back. Like many drivers, Front Row Motorsports icon, Michael McDowell is not happy with the change.

While talking to the reporters about it during the pre-race media availability at Phoenix, the #34 driver reminisced about last year’s no-stage-break road course race at COTA.

“I think last year was a perfect storm for us as far as ‘no stage breaks’ and the amount of speed that we had, because the fastest car won those races,” McDowell said. “And this year, that’ll look different. It’ll look different because if you want to win a stage, you absolutely have to sacrifice your race finish. I mean, you do. That’s not really even up for conversation anymore.”

As the race gets divided into three segments, the drivers need to get their priorities straight; either to pick up stage points or to think long-run and go for the win. On that note, McDowell further explained, “You’re not going to drive back through the field. And so you have to make a decision before you ever get to COTA. Are we going to go for stage wins or are we going to try to win the race? Obviously, we’re going to try to go win the race.”

Although he understands that the return of the stage breaks will bring about more excitement for the fans, he stated, “For me, selfishly, stage breaks are awful. I really dislike them.”

Michael McDowell looks forward to capitalizing on his road course prowess at COTA

Michael McDowell has proved his expertise on road courses by winning at IMS last year, and also by recording three top-10s in his last five road course attempts. And as the first road race of the current season approaches, he eyes another strong finish; a win, if possible.

“Really looking forward to this weekend, COTA is a proper road course,” exclaimed the underdog as per Speedway Digest. “The racing is fun and with moving the Restart Zone back, that will certainly cut back on the Turn 1 chaos.” He also stated that he is excited to return to COTA after learning from his mistakes last year. Surely, he hopes to have a shot at winning.

Crew chief Travis Peterson seems to have immense confidence in the veteran racer’s abilities. “Really excited for this weekend at COTA, and I know Michael is ready!” he said. “We always look forward to the road courses and right now we have good momentum, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to perform at a high level, we should be in contention on Sunday.” Now, it’s only a matter of time before we get to see how it works out for the Ford pilot.

The action unravels on Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX.