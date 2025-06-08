Kenny Wallace Not Buying Into Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Analysis About Carson Hocevar for This One Reason

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has repeated time and again that he is a huge fan of the young Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar. The 22-year-old has earned a reputation for being one of the most aggressive drivers in the active field. Junior’s affinity for him has grown to such an extent that he recently compared Hocevar with his own father, the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Not many would agree with this take. Hocevar is still one of the most inexperienced drivers on the grid, and he is yet to be taught a lesson by the sport’s veterans. The question is whether he is capable of teaching them one in return. Former driver Kenny Wallace is one of those who aren’t very sure that he is or will be in the future.

The reason Wallace disliked the comparison that Junior drew between his father and Hocevar is simple. Racing today is a very different game.

Wallace said on a video posted on his X handle, “Dale Sr. came in young, wrecked everybody and pissed off everybody. But here’s the problem. There were about four drivers back then.”

He clarified that most of the drivers back then wanted no part in the dangerous game that Earnhardt Sr. was playing. They were racing to make a living, and getting into wrecks for the thrill of it wasn’t their ballgame. The situation now is a lot different. Spoiling the days of drivers intentionally would immediately result in payback.

Sounding a warning, Wallace said, “They’re going to come after you, like a whole damn bunch of them. And you see it play out all the time. If you don’t think one of these guys is going to come back and wreck you, look no further than Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.”

The example he used to make his case was the 2015 feud between Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth. Kenseth had originally been eliminated from the Chase after a wreck with Logano at the Kansas Speedway. The two had been battling for the lead when an unfortunate accident occurred. Logano was able to cruise his way forward because of it.

But Kenseth did not forget the wrong that was done to him. Logano was set to take the win at the Martinsville Speedway weeks later when Kenseth got him back with a very intentional wreck. The latter claimed that the mistake was his, but that it was unavoidable due to an issue in his car.

That’s why Wallace believes Hocevar should remember that this is an age where grudges linger and payback is inevitable.