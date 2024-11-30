How Sara Christian Became NASCAR’s First Female Driver & Paved the Way for the Likes of Danica Patrick & Toni Breidinger

Looking back at simple times when hyperconnectivity and awareness had not taken grip of the human race, NASCAR was also considerably different from what it is today. Despite the charm of old-school stock car racing often outweighing the negatives of the time, one of the inherent underlying tones in racing was that it was a man’s sport.

While it is true to a minuscule extent today as well, females were considered incapable enough to take on ‘tough’ and ‘daring’ jobs such as driving a racecar back in the day.

Such was the reality of a different era when not only the racing scene but the human race had only begun to realize the importance of gender equality. Hence, pioneers such as Sara Christian are remembered for their contributions, with the former driver successfully breaking the mold back then.

Over 70 years ago, when NASCAR was merely forming its roots as the Strictly Stock division, Christian was one of the 33 drivers who showed up to race in what would go on to become the Cup Series.

Sara, unsurprisingly, was the only female driver who ran a car owned by her husband in the sport. She ultimately finished her very first race in Charlotte after starting from P13, ending with an overall P14 finish.

posting everyday abt women in motorsport, day 13 Sara Christian, 1st woman to race in NASCAR

she & her husband were the 1st married couple to race against each other in a NASCAR-sanctioned event

her 5th place finish in 1949 is still the best ever for a woman in NASCAR cup series pic.twitter.com/iI3FblyWbA — colin chap 🍞 (@skylinegp) December 10, 2023

At the time, she competed in six out of the eight races that made up the series, with a best finish of P5 at Heidelberg Raceway.

This result remains the best result by a female driver in the history of the Cup Series, with Danica Patrick’s P4 during the 2011 Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas coming somewhat close, painting a very specific picture for the females of the modern era.

It took over 70 years for Patrick to come somewhat close to Christian’s achievement. Despite the same, stock car racing today has multi-faceted talents such as Toni Breidinger who are breaking molds of what females can achieve in racing.

Breidinger’s ARCA campaign sponsored by Victoria’s Secret was a prime example of the fairer sex being taken seriously. Who would’ve thought a lingerie manufacturer would be adorned on a stock car 60 years ago? Yet here we are.

Danica Patrick’s GoDaddy.com days, while often regarded as polarizing owing to her performances, also solidified how a well-marketed driver can remain relevant in NASCAR. However, this shift in thinking has taken a long time to materialize.

Ever since Sara Christian’s debut in the sport, several other females also tried their hands at stock car racing, with some well-regarded names such as Janet Guthrie leaving their mark, indicating how NASCAR and humankind as a race are finally evolving towards equal opportunity in society.