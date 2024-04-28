NASCAR Record: Kyle Busch’s 20-Year Win Streak Almost an Unbreakable Record

In 2023, 2X Cup Series champion Kyle Busch overcame a record held by Richard Petty for most consecutive years with a win, by securing a victory at Fontana. While he is comfortably ahead of any other active driver in this category with a 19-year streak, he isn’t willing to let go of the throttle, reiterating the same to the press in Dover on Saturday.

Asked if continuing the streak was on his mind, Busch said, “No question. Absolutely. We already passed the Daytona 500 and checked that box. So, the next box to check, highest on the list is to get a win this year to just continue that streak.” As he pointed out, he has appeared in each of the last 20 Daytona 500s and the job in hand is to capture the victory flag at least once.

As much as Busch wants to keep the streak alive, he understands that his job doesn’t end there. He is currently in his second season with Richard Childress Racing. Despite striking issues with the team’s pit crew, he has managed to secure 3 top-10 finishes so far in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro. He hopes to collect more than just one win this season and be among the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

Could an active driver pose a threat to Busch’s streak anytime soon?

Behind Busch for most consecutive years with a win is Richard Petty with an 18-year streak (1960-1977). He is followed by retired superstars like David Pearson, Jimmie Johnson, and Rusty Wallace. Team Penske’s Joey Logano is the only active driver who can come close to threatening Busch’s position, himself on an 11-year streak.

As things stand, Busch is far beyond safe with his record regardless of whether he finds the victory lane this year or not. However, it is rather clear from his recent words that he wouldn’t be easing off. His most immediate opportunity to reach his goal will be on Sunday in Dover. He is a three-time winner on the 1-mile concrete surface and has secured a pole start for the upcoming race.

Notably, he started the 2023 race in Dover in pole position and finished in 21st. He will hope to have a better run this time around. He holds opening odds of 18-1 to emerge victorious. Should he end up reaching the victory lane, it will be his 64th Cup Series win. But casting a dark cloud is the fact that no driver has won from the pole in Dover since Jimmie Johnson did so in 2010.