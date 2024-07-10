Kevin Harvick Insists Tyler Reddick Needs Killer Mentality for NASCAR Success

For the second straight weekend, Tyler Reddick failed to capitalize on an advantageous situation. The 23XI Racing driver had a faster car than Alex Bowman in Chicago. He would have caught the #48 on the final lap of the street race had he not clipped the wall at turn 2. The 28-year-old let another potential win slip through his fingers. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick believes he needs to develop a killer instinct to win races.

Advertisement

The week prior, Reddick was in a battle for the win against Joey Logano at Nashville. But the #45 driver’s determination to not leave the top lane cost him the win despite having a much faster car. Las Vegas was a similar story as well where he failed to get the better of Kyle Larson for the win.

Finish to the 2024 NASCAR Cup race in Chicago. Tyler Reddick's onboard pic.twitter.com/uvRIFkfaZy — Andrew (@Basso488) July 8, 2024

“He’s just going through a lot of scenarios that he hasn’t been able to capitalize on all these wins,” Harvick said on his podcast. “He’s in a position to win more races than what he’s won and I think that frustration that he carries on himself is probably affecting him.”

Reddick was a mess at the end of the Nashville race the weekend prior. Despite a commendable P3 finish, the 23XI Racing driver insisted that there was nothing positive he could have taken from that event.

Harvick echoes his sentiments about Reddick from a week prior

For something like that to happen twice in two weeks must be incredibly frustrating. Even after the Nashville race, Harvick stated that the #45 team has not been on Victory Lane as many times as they should have this season.

“I think he’s just frustrated with the fact that he hasn’t won as many races as he felt like he should have won. He’s had so many heartbreak moments this year whether it was Vegas or now Nashville,” Harvick had said earlier.

Thankfully, Reddick has already won once this season and is all set to compete in the playoffs. However, the 23XI Racing driver will be hoping to get his winning form back before the round of 16 commences later this season.