Kevin Harvick on How Gene Haas Is Back to Square One in NASCAR After “Confusing” Split With Tony Stewart

When Stewart-Haas Racing’s dissolution was announced, rumors did rounds that the team would retain one charter. It is now clear that the Haas Factory Team will use that to run a sole Cup Series car starting next season. Not a lot of people saw this coming, certainly not Kevin Harvick. The 2014 Cup Series champion was left dumbfounded by the announcement on a recent episode of his Happy Hour podcast.

The Haas Factory Team will also have a couple of Xfinity Series teams but it’s unclear who will drive for them. The question Harvick has is why was Tony Stewart let go. He speculated perhaps it was a disagreement between him and Gene Haas over how things were run as an organization. The motorsports veteran also believes that Gene has gone backward to when it all began with just himself and Joe Custer at the helm.

“I have no idea what is happening, now I’m confused… They’re right back to where they started so I think it will be very difficult for them to run this team competitively.” – Kevin Harvick.

There is going to be a lot of speculation around who is going to run in that lone Haas Cup Series seat. Kevin Harvick believes it should be one of their NASCAR champions.

Who will be Haas’ lone Cup Series driver?

The driver in question is the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Cole Custer. The 26-year-old raced in the Cup for three years without much success but redeemed himself in 2023. Apart from his long-term Haas sponsorship, Cole’s father Joe is going to be running that Haas team. He has also proven himself worth a shot with his performances no matter what is going on behind the scenes at the team.

“It better be Cole Custer driving it. He’s the most experienced driver that you can go get. He’s within all the things that are entangled into the Haas and Joe Custer situation and Cole has been able to deal with it and succeed.” – Kevin Harvick.

The 2014 champion even said that he’d be frustrated if Custer wasn’t in that Cup Series seat. Who will end up racing for the Haas Factory Team in 2025? Only time will tell.