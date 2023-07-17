Kevin Harvick Reveals His Post NASCAR Retirement Plans: “There’s Really Nothing Happening at Stewart-Haas Racing for Me Personally”

There is nothing more emotional than seeing one of the best drivers in the modern NASCAR era race his last few races before eventually hanging up his helmet. Such has been the case for 2014 Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick. Earlier this year, he announced that the 2023 season would be the last of his career.

And recently, while speaking to the media ahead of his last race at New Hampshire Motorspeedway, Harvick shared the details of some of the things he’s planned on doing post his retirement after the race at Phoenix later this year.

Kevin Harvick talks about his plans after retiring from NASCAR



While speaking at the press conference ahead of the New Hampshire race, Harvick stated, “There’s really nothing happening at Stewart-Haas Racing for me personally. But, I think from a management standpoint, we’ve gone and restructured all that to be able to spend more time with the drivers and the things that they are doing – the teams.”

He further added, “We will run several late models and super late models out of our shop next year. That’s already in process. We’ve been going through the new look of what everything will look like as far as KHI and KHI Management. We opened up an E-Z-GO dealership in Mooresville.”

“So, that stuff is more of the retirement stuff and it’s all been in play for the last year and a half. As to what it looks like when Phoenix is over: All that stuff will be functioning already by the end of the year. There are already a few cars that are in the shop, and we’ve been transitioning through facilities as far as storage, shop space, and things like that.”

Kevin Harvick receives a final thank-you gift from NHMS



The four-time winner around New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Harvick was recently given a custom-made musket by the track. The musket was no ordinary one, but rather a custom hand-made curly ash wood musket. The silver plaque on the gift read, “Kevin Harvick. 4X NHMS Winner.”

However, after the race postponed itself to Monday after the rain soaked the track, Harvick now plans to win the race for the 5th time. Thereby, editing the plaque to the same. Moreover, if he does end up winning the race, he’d finally end his 31-race winless streak at once. He’d also march his way into the playoffs one last time.

At the moment Harvick feels confident about being competitive for the race, so it will come down to pure racecraft and luck as the race gets underway. He managed to qualify in the 13th place, and that should give him a shot at becoming the winningest driver around this racetrack if he can get on the victory lane.