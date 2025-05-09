mobile app bar

Kevin Harvick Will Not Accept if Tony Stewart Extends Him the Invitation He Gave to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Harvick (L) and Tony Stewart (R).

Kevin Harvick (L) and Tony Stewart (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick are close friends and former teammates. They appear to be cut from the same cloth: fiery, talented, fearless, champions. Well, you can maybe take fearless out of the equation for Harvick.

Harvick was asked on this past Sunday’s edition of SpeedFreaks his reaction to Tony Stewart’s recent offer to Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive his 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph Top Fuel dragster.

Harvick was asked how he’d respond if Stewart made the same offer to him. He immediately declined, even though he would be passing up the thrill of driving nearly 130 mph faster than he ever went in his NASCAR career.

“Only if he absolutely held me hostage,” Harvick said of getting behind the wheel of Stewart’s dragster. “I don’t really like being out of my comfort zone.

“At this point in my life, I like to do the things that I like to do and go the places that I like to go. I don’t like to learn new things. So probably not. I’ll drive my late model. That’s almost outside of my comfort zone at this point, but I’ll do that for fun.”

Stewart made his initial offer recently to Dale Earnhardt Jr., and like Harvick, Junior also wisely turned Smoke down.

“I’ve got a car,” Stewart said. “I’ll let him take some runs if he wants. It’s an open invitation. But if you watch that whole video, (Harvick) thought about what we did, and he’s like, ‘Whoa.’

“I thought his reaction was pretty appropriate because it’s kind of what my reaction was the first time I drove Leah’s (his wife, Leah Pruett) car in a test, too. It’s just drastically different than what Dale’s done and what my path was and everything we’ve done in oval track racing and dirt track racing.

“This is over on Fantasy Island, on its own deal. This is a whole new learning experience. There’s more to it than just driving the car once you hit the throttle. Somebody like me, what I was worried about was hitting the gas and getting to the finish line.

“What I didn’t realize I needed to be focused on was the 20 things in the procedure that have to happen and that you have to do correctly and the same every time. So there’s a lot different mindset that goes into driving drag cars versus oval track cars,” he concluded.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these