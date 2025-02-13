mobile app bar

NASCAR Fans Chime in on How the Sport’s Latest Podcast Feels Like “State-Controlled Media”

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sep 20, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series fans during the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Sep 20, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series fans during the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

NASCAR recently ventured into the podcasting arena with their show ‘Hauler Talk’, aiming to delve into competition issues within NASCAR through discussions led by Mike Forde and Amanda Ellis from the communications department. The first episode featured chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell, who extensively discussed the playoff system and the concept of rotating the championship venues as key topics. When journalist Jeff Gluck, broke the news about NASCAR’s official podcast initiative on his official X handle, it sparked a tide of reactions among fans, many of whom expressed dissatisfaction.

One fan critically noted that the podcast might not genuinely enhance transparency but rather seem to manage the sport’s public perception, remarking, “This is going to feel like State-controlled media. They really gonna put a NASCAR official on there to talk about the flaws of the sport? No it’ll be to justify and attempt to convince people everything they do is correct and right.” Meanwhile, another succinctly dismissed the effort, saying, “Respectfully, this is just gonna be a propaganda podcast lol.”

One fan, expressing discomfort with NASCAR launching a podcast focused on officiating, remarked, “Am I in the minority that this feels a little…gross? The sanctioning body of the sport is trying to profit a podcast off its inevitable controversial decisions. Feels weird.” Meanwhile, another enthusiast injected a bit of humor into the conversation, quipping, “Sounds like they are tired of others driving the narrative.”

After the debut episode, another fan wryly commented, “Second episode: so here’s why we threw the yellow the moment Denny Hamlin took the lead on the last lap…”

While NASCAR’s move aims to enhance transparency, the sport’s track record of vague explanations and inconsistent officiating has left many in the racing community skeptical about the efficacy of this new endeavor.

Last season was rife with controversies, such as Ryan Blaney’s objections to the Damaged Vehicle Policy, Joey Logano’s contentious progression to the Round of 8, and allegations of drivers manipulating races at the behest of their manufacturers. Despite these issues, when addressing the media, O’Donnell steadfastly maintained his belief that NASCAR does not have an officiating problem.

He had pledged to utilize the off-season to address these controversies and improve NASCAR’s ability to make fair decisions. O’Donnell acknowledged that the scrutiny of officiating is not exclusive to NASCAR; it is a common challenge across many sports where referees and even video review officials often face criticism for perceived injustices.

According to him, given NASCAR frequently has to make split-second decisions independently, maintaining consistency in the same is a challenging task.

Nevertheless, it would be intriguing to hear the explanations that NASCAR will provide for their on-track decisions this season through their newly launched podcast, potentially offering fans a new perspective on the sport’s governance.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 2200 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these