Who Is Brad Keselowski’s New Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins? All You Need to Know About the Former Team Penske Employee

Oct 6, 2019; Dover, DE, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (right) stands with his crew chief Jeremy Bullins (left) on pit road prior to the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Following the RFK Racing team’s expansion into a three-car operation for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a leased charter from Rick Ware Racing slated to be driven by Ryan Preece, the team is making a few more changes heading into next year.

Advertisement

Merely three days before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, it was announced that Matt McCall, the crew chief of Brad Keselowski’s #6 entry would not be returning in 2025.

Stepping into his role, the team has opted to resurrect a proven partnership between the 2012 Cup Series champion and Jeremy Bullins, who previously worked together in Keselowski’s final two seasons at Team Penske in 2020 and 2021. During their stint, the duo secured four wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 41 top-10s together, finishing in P2 and P6, respectively, in the points standings at the end of the year.

The pair not only found success in the topmost division but also won over ten races in the Xfinity Series between 2012 and 2014. Bullins, who has also guided drivers like Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Harrison Burton, boasts a total of 31 wins in the sport since he first stepped up as a crew chief in 2012.

His latest achievement includes Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Daytona, marking the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing, where he began his NASCAR career in 1999. However, his foray into a leading role as a crew chief came in 2012 when he sat atop the pit box for Penske’s #22 team in the Xfinity Series.

Keselowski addresses the appointment of his former crew chief

The RFK Racing team shared a video where Keselowski expressed his enthusiasm for Jeremy Bullins rejoining the team. The caption accompanying the video stated, “Jeremy and I share a lot of history, and I’m excited to have him join the No. 6 team as we compete together again. We’ve set big goals for 2025!” In the video, Keselowski shared:

“2025 is another season of change for myself and the #6 team. And I am excited to bring Jeremy Bullins back as the crew chief. We have so much success together, with five wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, nearly winning the championship in 2020, three owners titles, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He and I have clicked our entire career. I can’t wait to see what we can do in 2025 and beyond.”

Jeremy and I share a lot of history, and I’m excited to have him join the No. 6 team as we compete together again. We’ve set big goals for 2025! pic.twitter.com/BuhcZdosQu — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 21, 2024

This past season, the #6 team concluded in P13 place, claiming a win at Darlington, their first since 2022. As Keselowski gets ready for his 16th full season in Cup in 2025, and his fourth year as Co-Owner/Driver at RFK, anticipation is building for what his renewed partnership with Bullins will bring.