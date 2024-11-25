‘Kevin Harvick Will Tell Him to Shut Up’: Tony Stewart’s Hilarious Response to Question Involves SHR Gang

July 28, 2007; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Nascar Nextel Cup Series drivers Tony Stewart (20), Clint Bowyer (07), and Kevin Harvick (29) talk prior to the start of practice for the Allstate 400 at the Brickyard, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images Copyright © 2007 Sam Sharpe

Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer displayed extraordinary chemistry in the Fox Sports booth this season. The former Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have been close friends for a long time now and it showed in their work in front of the mic.

A part of their gang is the three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. The trio have spent quite a lot of time with each other and have developed strong bonds for it.

Stewart was at the Texas Motor Speedway recently answering questions from his young fans. One asked him who were the two drivers whom he’d pick to sit with him in a cafeteria.

He answered, “I would say Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer. Because Clint won’t stop talking the whole time and Harvick will tell him to shut up. So, that’s the two I’d pick.” Who wouldn’t want a seat at that table?

The origin of this friendship starts in the 2000s and builds into the 2010s. Stewart had already spent three seasons working with Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing when he retired in 2016.

The driver he picked to replace him in the No. 14 car was Bowyer. Bowyer had previously been a driver for Michael Waltrip Racing and H Scott Motorsports when he joined the outfit to be teammates with Harvick.

The three of them spent four seasons together before Bowyer decided to retire from the Cup Series in 2020. Harvick followed him through the exit gate in 2023 and Stewart has now dissolved the team that they built together.

It would have been an understandable outcome if they’d developed a rift after all these twists and turns that life threw at them. But that’s not what happened.

Stewart, Harvick, and Bowyer continue their partnership in Fox Sports

Bowyer put on a business suit to take up the role of a NASCAR analyst with Fox Sports after his retirement. Missing his friends, he got Stewart to take up a seat alongside him as an analyst multiple times. They did the job together during the 2022 and 2023 Daytona 500 races.

When Harvick retired at the end of 2023, he joined Bowyer in the booth full-time. And as everyone who followed the sport this season knows, they worked seamlessly together to provide fans an interesting experience.

All that a fan would want from them now is to bring Stewart alongside them for a few fixtures. The original gang’s return would be one hell of a sight to see regardless of whether it is in the Fox Sports booth or a cafeteria.