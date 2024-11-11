“Kiss My Tail”: Brad Keselowski Squashes NASCAR Retirement Hearsay, Sums Up RFK’s 2024 Season

Brad Keselowski has only won once over the past three seasons. Despite making the playoffs for two consecutive years, he hasn’t felt completely content with his performance, ending this season in 13th place.

Advertisement

On his social media, the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion shared a series of tweets reflecting on the year, expressing a mix of sentiments about the challenges and learning experiences the season brought.

Addressing rumors about potential retirement, Keselowski dispelled such thoughts, describing 2024 as both fun and demanding. He noted, “The #6 and Co. team had a strong run mid-season but lost steam as the playoffs approached. I’ve learned a great deal this year. We’ll return smarter and more energized.”

Keselowski reflected on the season, noting that the high point for his #6 team came between April and May when they won the Darlington race and near wins at the Coke 600 and Talladega.

However, he described the beginning of the playoffs as the low point, lamenting, “The lowlight for the season 6 team was the first 6 races of the playoffs. We just couldn’t find speed or execution. Tough times.”

Keselowski also extended congratulations to Joey Logano for his championship win, expressing satisfaction with his own path as a driver-owner, which he finds profoundly fulfilling despite fewer victories. He said, “Success as a driver owner, even if less as of today, means so much more to me.”

On the topic of Logano’s controversial advancement to the Round of 8 and subsequent championship win, Keselowski offered a nuanced view: saying that two things can be true simultaneously — Joey Logano earned his championship, but this format doesn’t seem the best at rewarding the true spirit of a NASCAR Cup championship.

Looking ahead, Keselowski urged fans to stay tuned for an upcoming announcement from RFK Racing within the next two weeks. As he anticipates the next Daytona 500, now less than 99 days away, he showed appreciation for his partners and fans.

He addressed his retirement speculations with, “Anyone who thinks I’m ready to retire can kiss my tail. I have a lot of fight left in me and already can’t wait for 2025. Cya then ✌️”

10). Finally, thanks to my partners and fans for all your support this year. Couldn’t be here without you! And anyone who thinks I’m ready to retire can kiss my tail. I have a lot of fight left in me and already can’t wait for 2025. Cya then ✌️ — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 11, 2024

Matt McCall is set to leave Keselowski and RFK Racing

With his crew chief Matt McCall parting ways, Keselowski will be on the hunt for a new crew chief. Since the 2012 Cup Series champion’s move to RFK in 2022, the pair have collaborated to clinch a victory at Darlington Raceway. Although the replacement hasn’t been disclosed yet, the 40-year-old co-owner, expressed his gratitude, stating:

“We want to thank Matt for his dedicated efforts over the last three seasons, his role in the success that we have had and we wish him well in future endeavors.”

Last season, the team finished P8 place in the championship standings and secured a spot in the playoffs based on points. Following McCall’s exit, there’s a buzz around the garage that Ryan Preece might be gearing up to join the team, especially as Keselowski contemplates expanding the lineup after acquiring another race car.