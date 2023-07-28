"Knew What to Expect But...": Kyle Busch Delivers Verdict on Tony Stewart’s SRX Series

This season Tony Stewart’s racing series has been seeing quite a few drivers pop in from the NASCAR Cup Series, with Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch being the latest addition at Pulaski County Motorsports park on Thursday. The two-time Cup Series champion managed to win right on his debut in the SRX Series, driving the No. 51 Florida Panthers car, finishing ahead of Clint Bowyer. His win in the series made him the 4th driver ever to have scored a victory on their debut.

Following the race, Busch was asked to share his verdict on the SRX Series. The Las Vegas native shared how he enjoyed racing in the series, Also pointing out how the lack of spotters triggered an incident between him and Brad Keselowski.

Kyle Busch shares his thoughts on Tony Stewart’s racing series

Talking about racing in the SRX Series, Busch stated, “It’s cool, A lot of fun. You know really great to come out here and just have a good race with the SRX guys, you know a lot of cool guys that got different personalities on different backgrounds. So it’s nice to be able to get out here and just kind of let loose and go out there for a win. So it was nice to grab that one.”

He was further asked about his on-track incident with Brad Keselowski and if that was because of having no spotters. Busch responded, “Yeah, a little bit of that. I mean, I don’t know if he knew I was there didn’t know I was there what or what but, you know. I had a nose in there and I was like, I’m here, you know, and I got in next to his door and he came down we made contact.”

“So definitely a product of spotters… Also, I was just always kind of checking my mirrors to see where guys were and what they were doing around me to make sure that I wouldn’t put myself in a spot like that last one.”

Speaking about the cars in the SRX series and the type of racing here, Busch stated, “You know is a little bit tough today probably for some side-by-side action… This track here is just always been bottom and it’s always been kind of that bull ring type racetrack where you’re always shooting for the bottom. So you know, I’ve watched races here, but it’s my first race here. So I kind of knew what to expect but you know, it was all around a good race…”

Busch follows Denny Hamlin to win on SRX debut



Following his triumph at the SRX event, Busch became the second Cup Series driver to win at their debut race this season after Denny Hamlin took home the trophy at the inaugural 2023 SRX season race at Stafford Speedway.

Busch had been rampaging through the field as the race went ahead, gaining positions effectively. Somewhere in the middle of the race, Busch put his bumper to Stewart’s car and was able to make the pass for second place. Around lap 56, he attempted to execute the same maneuver on Keselowski who had been leading the race, unintentionally spinning the RFK owner around while diving down the inside.

In the end, the race came to fruition after intense door-to-door racing throughout. Fans look forward to seeing him return sometime in the future and possibly end up winning more races.