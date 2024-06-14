“I Hope I’m Alive for That”: Mario Andretti Hints at NASCAR Interest After F1 Snub

The Andretti name could soon be seen on race tracks across Cup Series venues. The quest of motorsports legend Mario Andretti and his son Michael to create a Formula 1 team ended in humiliation earlier this year as the sanctioning body denied them entry. Though they’re still battling the suits for a more favorable judgment, they also appear to have re-ignited their interest in joining NASCAR.

Talking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast recently, 84-year-old Mario revealed that Andretti Global could soon call the Cup Series home. He said, “With Michael being involved in every aspect of our sport, that gives me reason to find a home no matter where I go. Pretty soon, it’s going to be a home even in Cup, and I hope I’m still alive for that.”

Andretti Global has teams running in the IndyCar Series, IndyNXT, Formula E, and other disciplines. It has won four IndyCar championships and five Indy 500s. Notably, in 2023, Michael showed strong interest in joining the Cup Series. Gainbridge, a key sponsor of the team, joined hands with Spire Motorsports as a partner. Reports emerged at the time that it was an experimental step for Michael and his legion.

With Mario’s latest admission, the rumors have once again begun gaining traction. Adding more fuel to it are the NASCAR appearances of Michael’s son, Marco. After making his Xfinity Series and Truck Series debuts in 2022 and 2023 respectively, Marco is currently racing in the ARCA Menards Series. In all possibilities, with both family and partner ties in place, the Andrettis could soon storm the shores of NASCAR.

Could the Earnhardts and the Andrettis join hands to create a Cup Series team?

It is not news that Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley are looking to upgrade JR Motorsports into a Cup Series outfit. The icon mentioned multiple times recently that he is waiting for the right opportunity and funding to make the move. With the situation that the Andretti family is in right now, a joint venture certainly crosses everybody’s minds, including Dale Jr.’s.

He suggested to Mario on the podcast, “If y’all wanted to change course, maybe the Earnhardts and the Andrettis could team up and buy a couple NASCAR charters.” Welcoming the idea, the aging legend replied, “Well, that’s open too.” While it was a simple and funny exchange, it wouldn’t be insane to think that a partnership could brew between the two motorsport royalties.