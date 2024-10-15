Kyle Larson’s Impressive Statistical Advantage at Las Vegas Previews His Upcoming NASCAR Form

With six race wins to his name already this season, Kyle Larson is perhaps the favorite to become Cup Series champion this year. Although, he still has to make it past the round of 8 to make it to Phoenix. But, given his record, that seems like a foregone conclusion. Yung Money could lock himself into the final round in the very first round of 8 races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

His recent record at the track has been exemplary. The Hendrick Motorsports star has won the last two races here and has also finished inside the top two in four of the last five races. In his 16 starts, Larson has earned three wins and eight top-five finishes.

The 2021 Cup Series champion sits atop the points table at the moment, 33 points ahead of of the cutline. He is in a comfortable position, coming off a win at the Charlotte Roval, and will race at tracks that he has won before.

There could not be a more ideal situation for the HMS driver. He won’t be taking anything for granted but he must feel like he can go out there and win each of the four remaining races given the form he is in.

Yung Money has been trying as hard as he can to win his second Cup Series championship for a couple of years. This finally seems like will be his year. The #5 driver is regarded as one of the best race car drivers in the world and for a good reason. That status will only solidify further if he can dominate and win the title.

How mid-season vacations are helping Larson win

Larson is as serious a race car driver as it gets but he also knows when to take a break. Having that maturity to understand when to slow down is also the mark of a great athlete.

Unfortunately, some people might not understand that Yung Money was on a small vacation with his family to Cabo before the Charlotte weekend. Some might take issue with that but the HMS star came back and won the Roval race.

“I don’t know I mean we went to Paris in the middle of the season. That’s also another country. I mean every vacation I’ve taken this year I think I’ve won the race leading into it. So, I should start taking vacation every week. I shouldn’t have to argue. I shouldn’t have to prove a point. It’s my life and we perform at a high level, so whatever,” he said earlier.

It just goes to show how talented Yung Money truly is. While other drivers were on the simulator or working with their teams to get better at tracks, the 2021 champion was resetting himself. Only to come back and deliver a dominant race victory.