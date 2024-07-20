Kyle Busch-Corey LaJoie Beef: Two-Time NASCAR Champion Breaks Silence, Vows Payback

The Kyle Busch-Corey LaJoie rivalry sure is heating up as the two-time Cup Series champion has his eyes set on payback. In the last race at Pocono, the Spire Motorsports star spun Rowdy with 40 laps remaining. He was unapologetic immediately after the wreck and had classified it as a racing incident. But Busch was having none of it.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Busch called the #7 driver a ‘liar’ and made it clear that he was not done with him yet. When he came out of the infield care center after the wreck, the 39-year-old was disappointed. He said that it did not matter what he thought LaJoie did but acknowledged that he tried to block his run.

The Spire Motorsports star, on the other hand, was told on team radio that the #8 driver got what he deserved. After the race, LaJoie said that Busch blocked him twice. The #7 driver believed he had the better position the second time (when the wreck happened) and implied it was an unfortunate racing incident.

“Instead of just blending in behind me and making sure that he doesn’t crash the whole field, he clips me,” Busch said of the incident. “He texted me and then he called me. I didn’t even reach back out because he changed his story four times, so I’m like, ‘You’re just a liar. You wrecked me.’ I get it. It’s fine. Whatever. Payback’s coming.”

LaJoie has made it clear that he is not afraid to get in the face of the Richard Childress Racing driver. If Rowdy wrecks him on purpose, fans can expect all hell to break loose on pit road and carry into the following race weekend.

LaJoie expressed regret over the Pocono wreck

Despite being unapologetic after spinning Rowdy, the Spire Motorsports star’s viewpoint of what happened at Pocono changed after further inspection. LaJoie moved to the inside and planned to blend back in behind Busch later.

But the RCR star slowed in front of him which ultimately caused the wreck. The #7 driver did not anticipate that lack of speed and expressed regret over causing several other cars to wreck because of him.

“I was committed to… get behind him is when he was in the chip. The amount he was in the chip, I didn’t anticipate his car losing that momentum relative to mine. I spun him (and) took out several good cars behind me, which I do feel bad about on Monday,” he said on his podcast.

One thing is for certain, the #8 driver is not going to let this one slide that easy. It has been a long time since fans have seen the aggressive side of Busch and that persona might make a comeback at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.