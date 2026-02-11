Ryan Preece Bags Yet Another Win Ahead of the 2026 Daytona 500

For much of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Ryan Preece bounced from team to team, often blending into the background and posing little threat to the sport’s top contenders. That narrative shifted the moment he signed on as the third piece of the RFK Racing lineup alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

After a fantastic maiden season in 2025, he began 2026 on a highly promising note by winning the Cook Out Clash on February 4. He has now built on that already hyped momentum by winning once again.

Preece captured victory in the Tour-Type Modified division during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday night. It marked his 14th win in that division.

Completely elated after the successful run, he said, “I’m just having a lot of fun. These past seven days have been a lot of fun, racing with my dad, racing with my friends. To go from Bowman Gray, drive down here, race the Late Model, and then race this Modified and get back to victory lane, it was really cool.”

Preece went on to declare that he hated losing more than he loved winning. The best competitors in sports would agree.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece wins the Tour Modified feature tonight at New Smyrna Speedway 2nd Patrick Emerling

3rd Jimmy Blewett pic.twitter.com/56gwJ4flp1 — Jacob Dove (@JDove_Phenom) February 11, 2026

That’s also a statement that will work wonders for the RFK Racing driver’s marketing team if and when he scores a bullseye mark in the Cup Series. The endurance that he has displayed in all this ought not to be ignored. He was able to race and win again, in such proximity to the 2026 Daytona 500, despite the delay caused by the Clash. Such commitment is exactly what he will need over the course of the year.

Preece has high hopes for the Daytona 500

Any NASCAR driver will have dreamt of holding the Harley J. Early trophy at least once in their career. Preece has the same ambition. His attempt at the Great American Race will be starkly different from the ones in the past. He and his No. 60 team are refuelled with a mindbending level of confidence and belief, all coming from his performance in the Clash.

He said, “I don’t know if they’ve experienced winning like this, and what I know from my own experience is when you win, it’ll create this monster in you where you want to win again.”

“I know I had that burning desire, and my team had it, but now they’re going to want it even more, and yeah, I believe in momentum, and I believe our team is going to go into the Daytona 500 and we’re going to be ready.”

That’s as hard as battle cries get.