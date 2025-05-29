Shane van Gisbergen Eagerly Anticipating Turning Right as NASCAR Inches Closer to Mexico Debut: ”Will Be Nice to Have a Break”

It wasn’t a complete breakthrough, but Shane van Gisbergen’s performance in the Coca-Cola 600 was a step in the right direction. The New Zealand native finished 14th, his first finish above 20th in his previous 10 starts, and his second-best showing of the season — best finish was sixth at Circuit of the Americas.

And even though there are two more oval races up next on the schedule — Sunday in Nashville and June 8 at Michigan — van Gisbergen is already thinking ahead to the next road course event to be held on June 15 in Mexico City.

Because none of the other three-plus dozen regulars on the Cup Series have never raced at Mexico City, it puts everyone on the same page as the Trackhouse Racing driver. And given his road course prowess both in NASCAR as well as previously in Australian Supercars, van Gisbergen believes he may be on the verge of turning his season around.

“I think we are showing improvement now,” said van Gisbergen, who moved up marginally — but it was still an improvement — from 35th to 33rd in the Cup standings after Charlotte. “It has been difficult results wise, but I do feel like we are getting somewhere, getting better and better.”

The 36-year-old is also keeping faith in how he is going about his business. “To me, I know I have a lot to learn but I don’t feel like I’m forcing it or driving outside my limits. Every week I’m being methodical about it. I feel good about the way it’s going,” he added.

Mexico City the first of four road course races in a nine-week stretch

The Mexico City race will be the first of four road or street course events in a nine-week stretch. Given his mastery of road course racing over the years, van Gisbergen could potentially move up significantly in the standings if he has strong finishes in those events.

In seven road or street course races thus far in his career, van Gisbergen has one win — at the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 — and five top-10s. So you can excuse him somewhat if he is looking ahead of Nashville and Michigan and what comes after that.

“I’m looking forward to some right handers, that’s for sure,” he said with a laugh. “(We’ve) got some good tracks coming up, tracks I know, but obviously Mexico City is a fresh one for everyone.

“But these ovals have been a big learning process the last couple of months, so it will be nice to have a break and turn right,” he concluded. SVG will be hoping for positive omens of visiting a new road course on the calendar to get his first win of the season.