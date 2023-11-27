HomeSearch

Kyle Busch Could Race Outside NASCAR in 2024

|Published November 27, 2023

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands on pit road prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season saw a couple of drivers from the v8 Supercars series racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. One of these drivers was Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago Street Race with Trackhouse Racing. Another driver from the Supercars Australia Series, Brodie Kostecki, also made his debut in NASCAR with Richard Childress Racing at the Indy Road Course earlier this season.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to the 2024 season, there are talks of a potential wildcard entry that would allow a Cup Series driver to participate in the V8 Supercars championship. Richard Childress was recently invited by Erebus Motorsports to attend the Supercars season finale. Following the event, Childress revealed that they are working on getting Kyle Busch to race for Erebus at the Adelaide 500 in 2024

Speaking about Busch, Childress stated, “We’ve talked to him some about coming… I think he might one of these days. He’d enjoy this… The track’s good, tight, the kind of racing that he’d like. I think he’d do good over here.” 

Since the race falls outside of the grueling NASCAR Cup Series championship, it is a possibility for Busch to participate in the event without having to sacrifice anything.

Kyle Busch would race with Kostecki in December at COTA

Kostecki was only recently crowned the Supercars champion and RCR was already in the works to get the Erebus driver into their Cup car for a couple of more races in the 2024 season. Both teams have been working together, building a strong relationship in order to allow each other’s drivers to come race in their respective series. 

Meanwhile, Kostecki has a race lined up in the first week of December in the World Racing League Finale at the Circuit of The Americas. The event is an endurance race and guess who are his teammates? It’s the RCR duo of Busch and Austin Dillon.

With the relationships getting closer with both teams, it is only a matter of time before we hear official updates regarding Busch’s potential entry into the V8 Supercars for the Adelaide 500 next season. If the plans do come to fruition, it will certainly excite the fan base of both motorsports to witness drivers across disciplines go head-to-head against each other.

