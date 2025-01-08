“He Does It While I’m Sleeping”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Reveal Secret Behind Tackling Alone Time in a Marriage

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have been happily married since 2016. Amy recently appeared on the Ask Amy segment of The Dale Jr. Download to answer fan questions and reveal one of the secrets behind their successful marriage. Admirably, it was all about the couple respecting and giving each other personal time.

The question posed to her was, “How do I get my wife to let me play more video games?” She answered that Dale Jr. plays his games when she is sleeping. But otherwise, she believes that there needs to be a balance between giving importance to each other’s needs and taking the required time off based on that.

In her words, “I don’t think that there’s any issue. As much as I make fun of the video game thing, it keeps them off the street. So I’m not so mad about it. But he does it while I’m sleeping.” Dale Jr. picked up from her answer and added that it wasn’t about what hobby one chooses to do but rather the timing of it that is important.

He explained that one has to read the room and communicate properly to avoid unnecessary complications. Amy concurred with that and said, “He’ll just say, ‘Do we have anything going on today? I’ve got a couple things I want to do in the computer room.’ I don’t care what it is. Go in there and just stare at yourself.”

“I don’t care, yeah. But when he communicates with me about what he wants… just be away and have some alone time. Yeah, it doesn’t matter. But that that is important.” NASCAR fans, particularly those with an affinity for video games, will do well to take pointers from this interesting conversation.

What video games does Dale Earnhardt Jr. prefer playing?

Being a superstar stock car racing driver, one would expect Dale Jr. to spend a lot of his time playing NASCAR-based games. He does spend 90% of his time on iRacing, a racing simulator.

However, his heart also lies in other venues, such as the World War 2-based Hell Let Loose. He gave fans a glimpse of his favorite games in an episode of Dale Jr. Download last year.

He said, “Usually, if I am on consoles, I am playing Madden … When I am not iRacing, I play Hell Let Loose. We play a little squad on PC. These are first-person games. Pretty fun.” The driver continued to mention that he was into the slower, methodical games and did not enjoy the fast-paced ones such as Call of Duty.

His revelation about playing Hell Let Loose, a game with a cult following, became quite the hot news. He also touched on how people react once they find out it is him playing the game and not anyone else with just a Dale-esque username, with reactions coming in as expected.