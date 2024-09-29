“You’ll See Less Mistakes”: Kyle Larson in Line With Corey Day’s Development Process

Earlier, Kyle Larson had praised 18-year-old Corey Day and said that there were a lot of similarities between how they race. However, the teenager has come under some criticism over his driving style in ARCA. Day has been making aggressive moves to get track position and not many people like that, especially the ones he is racing against.

However, Yung Money believes that the teenager still has a long way to go to properly execute a stock car racing career since he comes from a completely different background. Day made a name for himself competing in Larson’s High Limit Racing series and has turned many heads in the NASCAR fraternity.

Close to a win in the arca car and got collected running top 15 in the truck. Thanks to @hendrickcars and Mr H for believing in me. Couple weeks back on the dirt then back at it at homestead and martinsville👌 pic.twitter.com/Hj2bBf2yWL — Corey Day (@corey_day_) September 28, 2024

Teams are excited about this new prospect in the sport and with good reason. He finished P4 in the ARCA Menards Series race this weekend in only his second start in the competition. It will be a while before comes in full-time to NASCAR competitions but he’s certainly one to keep an eye out for.

“He’s got a lot of hype but at the same time, he’s so new to stock car racing that he is really learning and having to learn quickly so I’m excited to see how he progresses and as he understands the car more, I think you’ll see less mistakes, probably less over-aggression,” the 2021 Cup Series champion said in a recent media interaction.

Day and Larson come from similar racing backgrounds and like the Cup Series star, the 18-year-old prefers to figure things out in racing as he goes along. That’s exactly what he’s doing in stock car racing at the moment. Yung Money had earlier said that the teenager was quite calculated in how he made his runs. It will just take some time for him to execute perfectly in this form of racing.

Larson reveals teenage prodigy’s best racing attribute

Dirt or sprint car racing can be highly advantageous to young drivers in terms of giving them an idea of where to find grip on the track. Stock car racing may not be the same kind of racing but if you find good grip, you’re bound to be quick. Larson believes that Day has that more than a lot of his competitors which gives him a significant edge over them.

“I think he’s got a good feel for grip and the tire and can live on a limit, a lot like me. So yeah…whether that is a sprint car or just in the short amount of starts he’s had in a stock car. He’s young and he learns quickly so he’ll be good,” Yung Money added.

The future is seemingly bright for this particular teenager. When you’re getting so much praise from a driver many consider to be the best motorsports athlete in the world, you certainly have massive talent. It will all be about utilizing that talent as well as possible and reaching the top of the sport.