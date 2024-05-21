“Kyle Busch Is Frustrated”: NASCAR Veteran’s Verdict on All-Star Drama

2X Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a fist fight after the 2024 All-Star race ended on Sunday. The issue that led to the brawl was Busch wrecking the JTG Daugherty racing driver in just the second lap of the race after being shoved into the wall in the first. Despite the logic of the cause and reaction, racing icon Jeff Burton believes that there might be a deeper psychology behind Busch’s anger.

Analyzing the sequence on NBC along with former crew chief Steve Letarte, Burton picked open the reasons for the fight. He noted that not winning races lately could be a strong factor that led to Rowdy getting frustrated. He said that the driver has not been performing at the level that he expects himself to, in recent years and that questions of self-doubt begin to creep in at such a corner.

“Whatever you think about him, he’s also a human being,” he said. “The guy loves to win and he hasn’t been able to on a frequent basis. There’s no way that’s not on his mind.” Continuing, he expressed that NASCAR was a hard sport and that it takes a mental toll on performers. He believes that the fight stemmed from this crease in Busch’s mind.

Not pleasingly, Stenhouse Jr. said the same after the altercation on Sunday. His words went, “Yeah, just definitely built-up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. But I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to, and I understand that. We’re a single-car team over here.” Regardless of whom it came from, Busch wouldn’t be too happy to hear this opinion of him.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch vow to settle their beef in Charlotte

The next time the two drivers will meet is at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Amidst the flurry of their punches in North Wilkesboro, Stenhouse Jr. yelled that he will be retaliating by wrecking Busch in the upcoming race. The threat did not shake Busch one bit. He shouted back, “Bring it! I don’t give a [expletive]. I suck just as bad as you!”

Despite the intensity of the words spoken, NASCAR could very well intervene before they get a chance to seriously hurt each other. The promotion will be looking to suspend and/or fine the drivers, crew members, and Ricky Stenhouse Sr. for their part in the brawl.