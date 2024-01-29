Kyle Busch Is the Most Dominant NASCAR Driver of the Last 20 Years and Statistics Prove That

Kyle Busch’s legacy in NASCAR is cemented by the two Cup Series championships that he won in 2015 and 2019. But that’s not all that Rowdy has accomplished. Alongside a long list of crown jewel race wins is a certain statistic that he completely dominates. Looking at the list of the most winningest drivers in all three tiers of NASCAR over these last two decades, Busch’s name pops up quite often.

Between 2000 and 2023, Busch has collected the most wins across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series in 11 seasons. His best year of them all came in 2010 when he brought home 24 wins across all three series’ (Cup – 3, Xfinity – 13, Truck – 8). All 11 seasons in which Busch dominated NASCAR came in the 12 years between 2008 and 2019. The streak he had going was broken only once, in 2012, by Joey Logano.

In 2015, the year in which he won his first Cup Series championship, he collected 13 wins. The significance of this achievement is that he had to miss several races in the season owing to an injury that he sustained at the year’s season-opening race at Daytona. In 2019, he collected 14 wins across the three tiers and also his second Cup Series championship.

It was during one of these dominant seasons (2009) that Busch also claimed his first Xfinity Series championship. With 102 career wins in the Xfinity Series and 64 in the Truck Series, he also leads both the tiers as their most winningest driver.

What does 2024 hold for Kyle Busch in the #8 Richard Childress Racing car?

Busch currently awaits his second year with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). Though he hadn’t got deep into the playoffs in his maiden year in the new garage, he had an impressive season nonetheless. The former champion has also lightened the load on his head a lot during the 2024 offseason after the sale of Kyle Busch Motorsports and the closure of Rowdy Energy. Therefore, allowing Busch to have more time on his hands to focus on driving the car.

He spoke to Fox Sports last week about the same and said, “Being able to kind of take some of the things that I was doing on my schedule off, it allows me to open up a few more free time, free days in order to be able to go over to RCR and be with [crew chief] Randall [Burnett] and those guys and work on some stuff and be a part of the race team a little bit more.”

Courtesy of 3 wins, 10 top fives, and 17 top 10s, Busch finished 14th in the 2023 driver standings. Now that he has adjusted well to the new team, he could easily break into the 2024 Round of eight, if not the Championship four.