Why Ryan Blaney Did Not Need His Wedding to Get Over Cup Series Heartbreak to Joey Logano

After replicating his Martinsville race — the final race of the Round of 8 — win last season just like in 2023, Ryan Blaney was ready to become another consecutive Cup Champion following Jimmie Johnson. Yet, his campaign concluded with a second-place finish at Phoenix. But given the fact that after his on-track responsibilities, he had some off-track promises to fulfill, the Team Penske driver swiftly shifted focus from his near championship victory.

Blaney exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Gianna Tulio, on December 12, 2024, just a month after the season’s finale. Despite the timing, the #12 driver from Team Penske, mentioned that his quick recovery from the Championship setback did not need a wedding as a distraction. He commented, “I get over things quick anyway, but the wedding being a month out after Phoenix definitely probably helped. Like, ‘All right, I have something bigger to focus on here.’”

He also rationalized that since he doesn’t dwell on-track incidents, they rarely affect him unless specifically brought up. He remarked, “I don’t really think about it until you all bring it up. I watched everything I needed to watch within that week after the race and I probably could have done a couple of things different. It’s so easy Monday quarterbacking the thing. ‘It’s so simple. Just do this.’ But it’s hard to do in the moment, so, no, I don’t sit around and stew over it.”

Conversely, he expressed immense pride in his team for their effort throughout the last season aimed at winning his second title. Blaney shared how he encouraged his crew, telling them not to be disheartened by the season’s outcome. He bolstered their spirits by saying that they shouldn’t hang their heads just because they didn’t win the title. Instead, he told his team that they all did a great job all year, it just didn’t pan out for the team, and that’s just the way it is.

When Blaney talked about how Gianna helps him manage his emotions

Blaney’s conduct during media sessions contrasts sharply with his persona when behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup car. Off the track, he is known for his politeness and soft-spoken nature, yet on the track, if he fails to execute a pass or makes an erroneous move, his radio communications are intensely fiery — a side of him that used to linger throughout the race weekend. However, Gianna’s influence has ushered in a significant transformation, as noted by Blaney himself.

Reflecting on the changes before last season’s finale, Blaney admitted that a poor race performance previously would sour his mood for the entire week. He even confessed that before she and Blaney got together, he would let it seep into other areas of his life where it really didn’t belong. Gianna helped him gain a healthier perspective, altering his approach to both racing and life.

As he prepares to start the season-opening Daytona 500 from P16, the racing community is eager to see if he can maintain the strong momentum he’s built over the last two years.