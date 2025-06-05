NASCAR’s New Tradition to Take After F1, IndyCar, IMSA as Mexico City Debut Inches Closer: But Does It Belong?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (43) drives next to Denny Hamlin (11) during the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025.

In the movie Talladega Nights, the star Ricky Bobby (played by Will Ferrell) likes to say that “Second (place) is the first loser.” Well, NASCAR feels otherwise, as at the upcoming June 15 race in Mexico City, and for the first time in the sport’s history, there will be Olympic-style podium stands to honor the race winner, runner-up, and third-place finisher.

The move will be similar to how Formula One, IndyCar, and IMSA also have podiums to honor the 1-2-3 finishers in their races.

NASCAR has historically only emphasized the winner, essentially ignoring whoever finished second or third. But now that the sanctioning body is moving to an international stage, it would appear that it’s better to join other racing series and the way they honor their top three finishers, rather than to continue focusing solely on the race winner.

Is that a good or bad move?

I think it’s a good move and also brings NASCAR more in alignment with other racing series and how they celebrate the top three finishers of their events.

But the question arises — and it’s one NASCAR has yet to address — whether the inaugural podium showing at Mexico City will be a permanent addition at all other NASCAR tracks, from Richmond to Sonoma, Talladega to Daytona, and all other tracks on the Cup schedule.

Or, if NASCAR only does the podium showing at Mexico City and then reverts back to its winner-take-all celebrations after the rest of the wins, the Mexico City podium finish will appear somewhat hollow and thin.

I’ve always felt that second-and third-place finishers in NASCAR just don’t get the respect they deserve. They endured a tight finish and sometimes even a photo finish to determine who won a race. So why not honor them?

There is no shame or dishonor in finishing second or third. Rather, that’s an accomplishment that more than 30 other drivers who finished lower in the race results would love to have themselves.

I don’t know if NASCAR will present each of the top three finishers with a gold, silver, or bronze ceremonial medal that will go around each driver’s neck. In a way, it would be a nice touch.

Will NASCAR Fans Accept the New Podium Celebration?

But on the other hand, critics will likely be quick to jump to the fore and say, “What took you so long?” Or they might consider NASCAR as a copycat, following the lead of the other race series that have post-race podium celebrations.

It will be a refreshing change of pace to see Cup drivers honored on podiums. But it also raises another question: will the U.S. national anthem be played — much like we see it played for event winners in the Olympics?

Or what if, say, Mexican native Daniel Suarez wins in Mexico City? Will the Mexican national anthem be played and will the Mexican flag be raised in celebration of Suarez’ accomplishment?

No matter what, having podium celebrations at Mexico City will hopefully become a new tradition that goes forward at all NASCAR events.