Kyle Busch Left Hopeless After “Dismal and Heartbreaking” NASCAR Run

Richard Childress Racing superstar Kyle Busch’s winless streak extended to 40 races after the weekend at Nashville. This string is the worst run in the 2X Cup Series champion’s long career and even more frustratingly, there doesn’t appear to be any immediate light at the end of the tunnel. Speaking to the press in Chicago, Busch couldn’t hide his emotions.

Advertisement

He said, “It’s been so dismal and so heartbreaking that, you know, I have a hard time dealing with enough stuff in my life that every Sunday to keep adding to it is getting harder and harder to deal with.” His #8 Chevrolet Camaro just doesn’t live up to its expectations on most Sundays and in those that it does, a different hurdle pops up to ruin the day. He has suffered from four DNFs in the last five races courtesy of this.

Regardless of all the difficulties that come with such dryness, Busch understands that he has powered his way through. He continued, “Just gotta keep going on in the next week and keep fighting on. Fight the good fight to try to score a win hopefully before the playoffs. And if not before the playoffs then at least in the playoffs.” Only seven more races are left in the regular season.

He faces a tough corner sitting 104 points below the elimination line. With not qualifying for the playoffs a highly possible reality now, he appears to be already preparing to cope with the occurrence. A fact that offers slight hope is that he has won multiple races at some of the upcoming destinations such as Pocono, Richmond, and Indianapolis.

Busch doesn’t think his car has the same speed that it did in 2023

Busch was a three-time winner in his maiden season with Richard Childress Racing. His performances created much hype around his second year when he was expected to be even better and contest for the title. But that hasn’t turned out to be the case.

He noted how the good performances that he pulls in 2024 are almost always canceled out by some unfortunate incidents. Though he acknowledged that the car doesn’t have the same speed as it did last year, he points the finger more towards luck and other menial errors. His words underline that execution is the key to unlocking the closed doors.