Kyle Busch Net Worth: Details About the NASCAR Legend’s Wealth

To get a gist of the amount of money that Kyle Busch holds at his disposal, one just has to look at his list of career achievements. His two championships and 60 victories in the Cup Series have fetched him various endorsement deals over these last two decades, helping him be named the highest-paid NASCAR driver on more than one occasion. When this is put together with the results of his business pursuits, his overall value catapults past the $80 million mark.

2017 saw Busch make $1.6 million through endorsements and licensing with his personal sponsors Monster Energy and Electric Visual. In 2018, he made an overall figure of around $16 million (Salary and endorsements). He was named one of the highest-paid drivers in 2019 alongside Jimmie Johnson with an income of $17.8 million. Just before the pandemic hit the world, Forbes once again named him the highest-paid driver for 2020.

As of 2022, his salary was projected to be around $16.9 million. As per Speedway Digest, Busch’s net worth hit $80 million even before the sale of Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The driver had confirmed that the lucrative deal had fetched him a seven-figure check. When this is factored in with the closure of Rowdy Energy and Busch’s earnings over the last season, his purse should be bordering the $100 million line, if not already past it.

What next for Kyle Busch after offloading KBM and Rowdy Energy in 2023?

The prime reason that Busch gave for selling KBM was that he wanted to spend more time on the driving careers of himself and his son, Brexton. With Rowdy Energy too moving outside the portfolio, the driver will only have more time on his hands now. In 2024, he will begin his second season with Richard Childress Racing.

Though 2023 was only his maiden season with RCR, it did not see him suffer a salary reduction. The former champion was reportedly paid $16.9 million for his efforts. Icing on the cake, he was ahead of the second highest-paid driver by almost $4 million. Going into 2024, Busch’s chances of winning more races and consequently earning more have only increased.

The #8 team had ten top-5s and 17 top-10s last year along with three victory lane visits. However, Busch suffered more than a dozen spins or crashes, giving the team a lot of areas for improvement. Whether he will be able to be a bigger threat this season depends on whether the #8 team and the driver can clean up their mistakes.