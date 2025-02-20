Everything You Need to Know About the GM Firebird 1, the Car Atop NASCAR’s Iconic Harley J. Earl Trophy

During the 1970s, the introduction of the Plymouth Superbird marked a big moment in NASCAR history, its design rendering it nothing short of extraordinary, especially considering it was the brainchild of a NASA rocket scientist. The vehicle epitomized speed, but it most likely drew its inspiration from an even more radical innovation from the 1950s — the GM Firebird 1.

Harley J. Earl, the vice president of GM styling at the time, designed a legitimate jet-inspired automobile dubbed the Firebird 1. The vehicle’s miniature replica later adorned the summit of the NASCAR‘s Daytona 500 race trophy, which stands four feet tall, spans five feet in width, and mimics the track’s distinctive triangular oval shape.

GM and Earl went on to craft a sequence of Firebird prototypes throughout the 1950s. These were not intended as commercial passenger vehicles but were demonstrations of engineering capabilities, foreshadowing a new frontier in automotive technology.

The singular goal behind the Firebird 1’s creation was to field-test the revolutionary Whirlfire Turbo Power gas turbine engine, equipped with a two-speed gearbox.

For the first time, an engine demonstrated the strength to unleash 370 horsepower at 13,000 RPM, suggesting that the top speed for all four generations of these conceptual vehicles could reach 200 miles per hour. The car’s impracticality and challenging handling meant that, for an extended period, only one driver — Emmett Conklin — was deemed capable of handling it.

Eventually, Mauri Rose took the helm at the Indianapolis Speedway, where he achieved a top speed of 100 mph. However, the daunting velocity and rapid loss of traction prompted Rose to revert to first gear, prioritizing safety over speed.

Harley J. Earl was the mastermind behind three of the four Firebird cars designed between 1953 and 1964, yet these innovations remained strictly experimental.

The vehicle’s design drew heavily from aerospace, featuring a lightweight 2,500-pound fiberglass body and fin-like features that not only enhanced its shark-like aesthetic but also were critical in decelerating from its formidable theoretical maximum speeds.

Since the 1950s, there have been numerous attempts at turbine-based vehicle technology, with the Chrysler Turbine Car emerging as one of the more practical iterations. However, none could claim the status of the GM Firebird 1 XP-21, which was the first gas turbine-powered vehicle tested in the United States.

In preparation for the Daytona 500, the car has been on display since last Thursday at the museum within the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, situated inside the Speedway’s Ticket & Tours building adjacent to Turn 4 of the track.

Although the XP series never transitioned beyond the conceptual stage, their legacy is evident in the myriad of modern design features and conveniences we now consider standard, including innovations like air conditioning and disc brakes that were later integrated into future models.