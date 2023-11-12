“Just Wanted to Do Good”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Opens Up on the Pressures of Being Under His Father’s Shadow

May 21, 1998 – Concord, NC, USA – Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Sr., sit on the back of a transporter discussing Earnhardt Jr. s preparation for Carquest 300 Grand National qualifications on May 21, 1998 in Concord, N.C. Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire

It’s not uncommon for people who come from a family of high achievers to feel the weight of expectations on their shoulders. Dale Earnhardt Jr., is no exception to that either. Being the son of a racing legend like Dale Earnhardt Sr., undoubtedly faced immense pressure to live up to his father’s legacy.

This was a subject Junior recently opened up about in a conversation with Kenny Wallace when the Hall of Famer was asked about the pressure he felt as the son of the Intimidator. To facilitate the conversation, Wallace drew a comparison to his own experience, where he was frequently compared to his accomplished brother, Rusty Wallace.

Junior stated, “I just wanted to do good. I always felt like that I was falling short of expectations. Even if no one ever said anything to me, my expectation was my father. His success, right?”

Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged that he did not receive direct criticism from people telling him that he was not winning enough or not living up to his father’s legacy. However, he was aware of the negative comments and doubts from others who believed that he would never be as successful as his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and that he was only in the sport because of his father’s reputation.

Despite all of the chatter, Junior remained relatively unbothered. He said, “But none of that really bothered me that bad. To be honest with you, all the talk, all the noise outside that might be negative, never, never really bothered me.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he had higher expectations of himself

Speaking further into the conversation, Junior said, “I expected to be a champion. I expected to be a winner.” Earnhardt Jr. explained that there may be a perception that he experienced significant pressure from external sources due to his last name, his father’s fans, his fans, and the expectations of the NASCAR community as a whole.

But looking at the bigger picture, Junior said, “I had even higher expectations of myself.”

Of course, there would have been a lot to take into account. But despite not being able to win the championship during his career, Junior did pretty well and cemented himself as a face for the NASCAR realm as a whole. After all, he is in the Hall of Fame.