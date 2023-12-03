Kyle Busch Only Driver Who Can Beat Kevin Harvick’s Insane NASCAR Record

In the world of NASCAR, drivers are remembered and celebrated for their career-best stats. Needless to say, Stewart-Haas Racing legend Kevin Harvick is one of the most popular ones. More so due to the remarkable feats that he has achieved throughout his glorious career.

Kevin Harvick is one of those pioneer athletes who has inspired many for various reasons. One of those reasons is that Harvick holds the record for the highest number of starts across the three top-tier national NASCAR racing series.

It didn’t take him long to make his way past Mark Martin’s 1143 mark during the 2019 playoffs. It was back in 2020 when Harvick entered the season with 1151 starts to his credit. Harvick drove in 1299 races throughout his tenure, a number that remains unmatched by anyone to this day.

However, is there a driver who could break Kevin Harvick’s record? As a matter of fact, there is someone who could easily beat Kevin Harvick’s record within the span of a little over two NASCAR seasons.

And it is Richard Childress Racing icon, Kyle Busch. Among the active drivers, Kyle Busch flaunts a career-high 1214 starts, which ranks second to Harvick’s 1299 mark. Being 9 years younger than Kevin Harvick, it is hard to imagine Busch not breaking Harvick’s tally within the next few seasons.

Busch versus Harvick in the Cup, Xfinity, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Besides his full-time commitment at the Cup level, Rowdy also competes in the Xfinity and the Truck Series. Although he had said that he would cease racing in the Xfinity Series after bagging his 100th victory (which he did in 2021), he came back to the series for 4 more races this year and perhaps, there will be more in 2024.

In his day job at the Cup level, Kyle Busch has 63 wins. That number places him 9th and three ahead of Kevin Harvick on the all-time NASCAR Cup wins list. Additionally, Busch has been the Cup Series champion twice in 2015 and 2019.

In the Xfinity Series, Busch is the all-time winningest driver with 102 wins and a championship title in 2009. Whereas Harvick, the 2000 Rookie of the Year, has amassed 47 wins, which places him 3rd on the all-time wins.

And last but not least, Kyle Busch boasts another record in the Craftsman Truck Series with 64 career wins. Even there he beats Kevin Harvick, who has won 14 Truck Series races with Kevin Harvick Inc. over the years.