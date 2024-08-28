Ross Chastain And Bubba Wallace Hailed For Classy Act Despite NASCAR Disappointment

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace have both been on the playoff bubble these past few weeks. The latest Cup Series race at Daytona was one of the best opportunities they had to break the barrier and find a seat in the playoffs but they couldn’t beat the race winner Harrison Burton. Thankfully, the continuing disappointment didn’t stop them from being gentlemen.

The victory was 23-year-old Burton’s first in the Cup Series and the older drivers knew what it meant to win for the first time. This understanding pushed them to climb out of their cars and take part in the celebrations of Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team after the checkered flag flew. Talking to Kevin Harvick recently, Burton expressed that he couldn’t be more pleased with the gesture.

He said on the Harvick Happy Hour podcast (7:30), “I did want to give a shout-out to Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace who both came to victory lane to celebrate with us even though what we did was so bad for their point situation. I mean those guys were right on the bubble fighting for a playoff spot. Now they’re 20-something points back. It took a lot for both of them to come and congratulate me.”

Wallace is right below the playoff elimination line with a deficit of 21 points. Chastain rides a bigger gap of -27 points. The upcoming Southern 500 in Darlington presents the final chance for either of them to make up for all the mistakes they made throughout the regular season. Three more playoff seats are still available and five drivers, including them, are in contention based on points.

Harvick praises Burton for being a “standup” person

Continuing the chat with Harvick, the young driver spoke about how he always tried to do the right thing and treat people the right way. He explained that he doesn’t have an issue with apologizing for his mistakes since that was how his parents had raised him.

He also brought up how he’d sent the veteran a message after spinning him out in one of his final races, to make his point. Harvick responded after listening calmly, “Well, you’re a standup person and I think that really showed at the end of that race.”

Burton’s future beyond 2024 is still uncertain. Josh Berry is set to replace him in the No. 21 car next season. His only wish is to be a part of an outfit that wants him to win races at the top level and provides him with the tools required to do so.