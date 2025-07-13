Kyle Busch Rules Out Sending Son Brexton to Europe

The next generation of NASCAR drivers from elite racing families is being groomed in different ways. Kevin Harvick, for instance, has sent his son Keelan to Europe to compete in top karting series like the World Series Karting in Italy. But Kyle Busch sees little value in sending a young driver that far from home.

So Busch’s son Brexton will learn the ropes in the country. The two-time Cup Series champion told the press at Sonoma that there are enough training programs available in the US to develop youngsters.

Busch also feels his presence nearby will make a huge difference in the 10-year-old’s development. “There are enough training courses here where I can be helpful as well,” he said.

“We can go do some of that. There’s plenty of other race series that you could get into and get involved in in order to get those experiences,” added Busch.

Brexton is currently competing in dirt races under the Kyle Busch Motorsports banner. He drove the No. 18B car in multiple classes recently, including the 600cc Winged Micro Sprints at the Millbridge Speedway and in the Charlotte Summer Shootout (Bandits and Legends). He secured several top finishes in both series.

The goal for Brexton is to reach the NASCAR Cup Series. He still has a long road ahead of him, and he must now be guided down the right path.

Busch’s approach is to give him balanced experience on both paved and dirt tracks, letting him choose his professional direction when the time comes.

Will racing in Europe pull Keelan toward Formula One?

Unlike Brexton, who is firmly cruising towards a seat in the NASCAR Cup Series, 12-year-old Keelan is not entirely sure that he wants to be a NASCAR driver. His interests in the past have leaned strongly towards open-wheel racing series.

Keelan has even expressed to his father that he wants to be an F1 racer in the future and compete against his favorite driver, Max Verstappen. In many ways, it is his experiences in overseas karting races that have fueled this passion.

Time will tell if the young lad makes it there. But Kevin is firmly rooted in the idea that his son needs to be a NASCAR hotshot. He has even spoken to Jim France about preventing F1 from grabbing potential NASCAR stars.

“They [kids] all want to drive the Ferrari or the Red Bull. This is something that I’ve talked with Jim France and with people in our garage [about] is how do we make sure that all those kids whose dreams don’t come true, how do we create them to be gentlemen racers and put them in sports car racing and attract the great ones over to NASCAR,” Kevin said in a 2022 interview.

With such a dilemma brewing between father and son, it remains to be seen which racing arena will gain Keelan’s talent in the future.