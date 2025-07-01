NASCAR Fans Spot Shades of Kyle Busch in Son Brexton After His First Legend Cars Win: “Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree”

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 23: Kyle Busch ( 8 McLaren Custom Grills Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) with wife Samantha, son Brexton and daughter Lennix after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series GEICO 500 on April 23, 2023 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2304235004909

Fresh off Keelan Harvick’s headline-stealing Pro Late Model win over his father at Kern Raceway, the next generation of NASCAR stars continues to make noise. This time Brexton Busch grabbed the spotlight.

Advertisement

The 10-year-old son of Kyle Busch claimed his first career Legend Car victory on Monday, June 30, by winning the Bandolero Bandit Round 5 of the 2025 Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With a pre-race hug from his sister Lennix and the No. 18 “B-Rex” car waiting on the grid, Brexton rolled into Concord, North Carolina, and delivered a commanding performance. There, he edged out Maverick Bradshaw for the top spot, with Evan Johnson, James Behnke, and Taegan Knowland rounding out the top five.

Proud mom Samantha Busch shared a video of her son holding the trophy in front of his car, writing, “Congrats on your first legends car win, Bud.”

Fans quickly flooded social media with praise and admiration for the rising star. One quipped, “Brexton is all Kyle, Lenny is all you for sure!!” while another chimed in, “Congrats @‌brextonbusch ! We need your Dad @‌rowdybusch to get some wins too! Give him some tips to help get him back in Winners Circle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

Another echoed a familiar sentiment, “Apple don’t fall far from the tree. When B wins a guitar I hope he smashes it,” nodding to Kyle Busch’s Nashville Xfinity winning antics in 2009. One fan wrote, “Brexton man, you’re HIM, my guy! You have a life long fan in me! You’re come up is gonna be so fun to watch!”

Brexton first made waves in the division on May 22, debuting during the INEX Legends National Qualifier at Hickory Motor Speedway. Though the young Busch has yet to announce plans to step up into higher series, the roadmap laid out by his father goes beyond paved ovals.

Kyle Busch is playing the long game, envisioning a well-rounded racer in the mold of Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell. “Rowdy” wants his son to master both dirt and asphalt, to feel the bite of grip, the snap of rotation, and the rhythm of speed, long before he ever sets foot in a NASCAR cockpit.