NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott Reveals He Couldn’t Care Less About What People Think of Him

Unlike many of his counterparts, Chase Elliott commands a rare kind of love in NASCAR circles — proven by his seventh straight win for the sport’s Most Popular Driver last season. Yet, as with any spotlight figure, the cheers come with jeers. Not every fan is in his corner, and critics are quick to question his demeanor. Still, the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports driver doesn’t lose sleep over public opinion.

Advertisement

Pressed about common misconceptions during Jeff Gluck’s 12 Questions segment on The Athletic, Elliott didn’t mince words. “I don’t really ask enough to care to know, honestly — and that’s fine. I’m totally OK with that. You have the folks who are around you — your team and the people you go to battle with each week — and it’s about showing up for them at the end of the day,” he said.

Elliott has long since stopped putting stock in outside noise. While he acknowledges and appreciates his loyal fanbase, those who back him through the highs and lows, he tunes out the rest. The chatter beyond his inner circle holds little weight.

Instead, he keeps his head down and stays true to himself, focused on showing up for the people who show up for him. In his eyes, those relationships endure long after the checkered flag waves. That, to him, is what truly counts.

Elliott’s take on things NASCAR needs to do to boost its popularity

NASCAR has done everything in recent years, courting global talent, testing new international markets, reviving legacy venues, and sealing streaming deals with platforms like Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, all in a bid to reel in a younger audience. Yet despite a close finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the broadcast drew a meager 1.61 million viewers, leaving much to be desired on the ratings front.

So when Jeff Gluck asked Elliott what it might take to grow the sport’s popularity, the No. 9 driver didn’t pretend to have a silver bullet. “Man, if I had the answer to that, boy, we’d be selling it. But I don’t know. I really don’t have the answer. I don’t think anyone does, truthfully. Anything from my perspective is just an opinion, and there’s probably 150 different opinions in here.”

Still, Elliott did point to one core pillar the sport can’t afford to overlook. “The No. 1 thing for me has always been a really good on-track product. When I boil the rest of it off and look at just what we have, you have to have a product that is enticing and exciting to watch. Because if not, then what are we selling?”

In his view, without compelling action between the walls, NASCAR has little to truly offer. The product must spark genuine excitement, something fans can rally behind or be stunned by.

While he acknowledged NASCAR already hits the mark at times, he was just as candid about its inconsistencies. Still, he stood firm: “If I was to give one answer, and it’s broad and there’s a lot of things that go into it, it’s a good on-track product.”