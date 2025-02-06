“Life Changes All of Us”: Richard Childress Credits Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton for His ‘Maturity’ Despite RCR’s Recent Struggles in NASCAR

Once dubbed the ‘villain’ of NASCAR, Kyle Busch has recently displayed a supremely serene demeanor, evident not only on the track but also in his off-track life where he increasingly embodies the role of a family man. Richard Childress, his team owner, has noticed this transformation as well, particularly in how Busch navigated a challenging season last year that saw him go without a single win.

In a conversation on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dale Jr. Download podcast, Childress observed, “He’s working close with everybody. He doesn’t come in, I mean he has a right to. I mean, I get more wound up about running bad… I think the word we use, we both matured a lot.”

According to the RCR owner, this evolution in Busch’s character is largely influenced by his son, Brexton’s racing career. Childress explained, “Once he’s got Brexton, his son, racing and sees the young things he wants him to do better; he wants him to have a different style… He wants him to win and he is a winner, he’s a good little driver… I think that those things mature you… Life changes all of us and age changes all of us.”

He further highlighted that Busch cherishes a deep bond with his family, which serves as his primary motivation. Moreover, he is keen on setting a positive example for his family, including Brexton, guiding them on the right path, probably distancing his son from the former ‘Rowdy’ Busch persona.

Childress discusses Busch’s work ethic

Previously, Busch was known for his ruthless quest for wins. But in recent years he has shown a different side of himself. For instance, his performance at Atlanta last year, where he secured a P3-place finish in one of NASCAR’s closest races ever recorded. In earlier days, he might have resorted to tactics beyond mere racing to eliminate competition. However, that day, he chose not to.

But although, Busch has tempered his approach and tactics, his zeal for wins remains undiminished. Childress praised Busch’s dedication, noting, “He is such an amazing individual to start with. He has a passion for racing; he don’t want to lose the [races]. Before the race on Sunday morning, they went and worked on the simulator because he knew he wasn’t good and he wants to win; he’s going to do everything.”

Childress also mentioned that despite facing a challenging year, Busch continued to uplift his team rather than resorting to frustration or anger, as some might expect. Childress observed that Busch consistently sought to enhance the team’s car-building efforts and maintained confidence in their collective potential to win the championship.

This year could mark a powerful turnaround for Busch and his team, beginning with the Daytona 500 — a race that has thus far eluded him.