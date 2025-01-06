Kyle Busch to Run Winged Sprint Cars in the Future? NASCAR Legend Provides Positive Update

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch faced his maiden Tulsa Shootout last week. While his son Brexton won a golden driller trophy in the Junior Sprint division, Rowdy didn’t in any of the divisions he raced in. As things wrapped up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was asked if he would race in a winged sprint car anytime soon. His answer came across as a pleasant surprise for many.

He revealed that fellow Cup Series driver and High Limit Racing Series co-owner Kyle Larson has already approached him about racing in one. However, skeptical about entering a race without any practice, Busch said, “Maybe,” to FloRacing. “I would at least like to give it a shot. At least go test. At least go run. Get some laps in one and just kind of feel it out.”

Final day in Tulsa is underway. Gotta go forward! pic.twitter.com/tHU2zle6XF — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) January 4, 2025

That said, Busch admitted that he had more fun driving the winged cars in the Tulsa Shootouts than the non-winged cars. He added, “I love the winged stuff way more. I think it requires so much more footwork.” Many NASCAR drivers are reportedly on their way towards starting races in Larson’s racing series. Christopher Bell, for one, has been scheduled to start the season-opener in Las Vegas this March.

It would be nothing short of extraordinary to watch Busch be a part of the mix as well. He made a promising debut in dirt tracks in the shootout and won a few heat races. Things fell through in the later days of competition as he failed to be one of the 24 featured drivers in any division. Hopefully, he will get some practice under him, as he wants, before competing in a winged sprint car.

Would Kyle Busch be wise to try out winged sprint cars this season?

Busch’s 2024 season was a nightmare. He failed to reach victory lane and broke a 19-year streak of having at least one win in each season. Furthermore, he failed to qualify for the playoffs as well.

This, admittedly left him in a bad mental state. What he desperately needs right now is to get back into his #8 Chevrolet fielded by Richard Childress Racing and race back to his golden standards.

This means he would require all his focus on the pavement tracks in the highest echelon of stock cars. Exploring other avenues might not be the best use of his time once the season starts. However, such exploration could benefit his son Brexton‘s career, and give Busch perspective and track time heading into Sunday’s races.

The more experience Busch has in them, the more he can help his son out. He might also be able to figure out how he needs to tweak his style to the RCR car’s performance, which has been subpar to put it lightly. It will be interesting how things unfold for the Las Vegas native this year.