“Kyle Busch to the 48 Confirmed”: Hendrick Motorsports’ Recent Teaser Leaves NASCAR Fans Guessing

Oct 10, 2021; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Team owner Rick Hendrick talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) and Hendrick driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports recently released a video on their social media handles and fans have been left speculating. The video features a plain white Chevrolet Cup Series car with the words “Stay tuned” at the end. It could be a teaser for the unveiling of a new paint scheme for one of the HMS drivers.

Or, it could also be a new Chevrolet model that the teams affiliated with the manufacturer will run next year. It could even be for a new driver announcement. Whether or not either of the above scenarios is true remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, fans of the sport continued to string together wild theories surrounding the same video. “Bowman fortnite daytona car let’s goooo,” one user commented, suggesting that HMS was going to unveil a new paint scheme for the #48 Chevy driver. Ally and Fortnite had come together to design the #48’s scheme for the second Daytona race last season.

It could be a similar story again as the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is not a long way away. However, he’s not the only one who might get a new paint scheme.

Fans speculated it could be Bowman’s teammate Chase Elliott getting a new paint scheme as well. “I’m guessing it’s the Chase Elliott Richmond scheme unveiling since Hooters was originally supposed to be the Richmond sponsor” one user suggested. The popular restaurant chain was supposed to sponsor nine races during the 2024 season for the #9 car.

However, after the first two races in Atlanta and Texas, it was announced that the company would not be doing so anymore. Hendrick Motorsports and Hooters’ alliance ended due to the latter unable to fulfill mutual business obligations. The two entities had been working together since 2017.

Chase Elliott has unveiled the paint scheme to his No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet. 👀 pic.twitter.com/C9alOs8daC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) January 30, 2023

Chevrolet has been lagging behind the two other manufacturers in NASCAR when it comes to new car models and designs for 2024. Ford came out with its Dark Horse Mustang this year, along with Toyota with its new Camry. Perhaps it is time for Chevy to step up.

At least that’s what one user believes. “A brand new body design that Chevrolet has finally approved?” they asked. Chevrolet is expected to phase out the Camaro ZL1 bodystyl soon with the stock car’s road going counterpart also going out of production.

And then some believe this could lead to a driver announcement from HMS. One user suggested that it could be Kyle Busch replacing Bowman. “Kyle Busch to the 48 confirmed,” they commented. Rowdy might not have had a good season but in a competitive car, he has what it takes to win multiple races every season. Bowman’s form, on the other hand, has been inconsistent over the past three years.

Whatever the announcement ultimately may be, it certainly has the race fans’ attention.