Kyle Busch vs Joey Logano: Can the Team Penske Star Realistically Break Rowdy’s NASCAR Record?

NASCAR history is filled with records that can’t be imagined being broken. One such record is Kyle Busch’s 19 consecutive seasons with at least one win (2005-2023).

Advertisement

Rowdy failed to extend the streak in 2024. Nevertheless, he jumped over Richard Petty’s streak of 18 consecutive seasons with at least one win (1960-1977) before ending his.

The driver closest to reaching this level of consistency is the three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano. Logano has secured at least one win in the last 13 seasons.

He will need six more years of at least one win to match Busch. After the first nine races of 2025, it can be said with confidence that he will reach Victory Lane at least once this year.

But the same cannot be said for the years to come. The chances of Busch’s record being broken are low. But at least Logano is capable of it. Another impressive facet of Busch’s record is that he achieved it with three different teams.

Adjusting to fresh machinery and a new crew is not easy. There are a lot of unknown factors in play. But Busch overcame this three times as he moved from Hendrick Motorsports to Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing.

Logano has the added advantage of being with Team Penske. It isn’t likely for him to face the challenge that Kyle Busch faced. Also, he is the most likely driver to beat a record set by the iconic Jeff Gordon.

The Jeff Gordon record that Logano is close to breaking

Gordon set an impressive record by starting 797 consecutive races during his driving days. Before retiring from the sport, Kevin Harvick was expected to break this record.

But he hung his gloves up after 784 starts. Logano now stands to gain the most from the Stewart-Haas Racing icon’s retirement. He has not missed a race since 2009 and has started 585 races without a break.

No active driver comes close to him in this. Under the assumption that the NASCAR calendar continues to have 36 races per season, it will take Logano over six more seasons of continuous participation to break Gordon’s record.

He could reach the benchmark in 2032. It is a tough task, but then again, it is not unusual to see drivers race in their 40s.

Speaking about the same earlier this year, Logano said, “He didn’t get thrown out for anything. He didn’t get sick. He didn’t get hurt. That’s impressive. Especially in the race terms, in his whole career, he wasn’t in the safest car. I mean, it continued to get better, but it’s incredible what he accomplished.”

“I might be the only guy that can actually get to it. But it is a long way away.” Right now, winning the fourth Cup Series championship is a more attainable goal.