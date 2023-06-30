Kyle Busch vs. Kurt Busch: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

May 8, 2022; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) and Kurt Busch (45) wave to the fans in attendance prior to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch, well-recognized figures in NASCAR, have established remarkable careers, driving for diverse teams and accumulating many victories. Remarkably, both have clinched the prestigious Cup Series, with Kurt claiming the title in 2004 and Kyle, the younger of the two, emerging victorious in 2015 and 2019.

A severe accident last season led to Kurt retiring from full-time racing due to brain injuries. Meanwhile, his younger brother Kyle continues to make his mark in the sport with his new team, Richard Childress Racing. With the momentum he has gained, Kyle seems poised to vie for his third championship this season.

Despite both siblings enjoying considerable successes in the sport – who has amassed a larger net worth over the years? The two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch or his retired elder brother, Kurt?

How much money does Kurt Busch have?



Racing under the banner of Roush Racing in the early 2000s, marked the start of Kurt Busch’s illustriously long career. Busch also won the championship once back in the 2004 season. Furthermore, throughout his career, he won a total of 34 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Coming back to how much money the former 23XI Racing driver has, CelebrityNetWorth reports his net worth at an impressive $70 million. Most of his money comes from his race-winning prize along with all the successful endorsement deals he had back in his prime. Furthermore, outside the race track, Busch has diversified his earnings from sales of licensed merchandise and has even starred in commercials for Monster Energy Drink.

But with that much money and starting his career long before his elder brother, helped him claim the top spot in the net worth battle between them?

Is Kyle Busch richer than his elder brother?



The younger Busch has seen both highs and lows in his career while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing. Despite winning two titles with the team, he decided he had enough after failed contract extension last year. He made the move to Richard Childress Racing at the start of the 2023 season.

Since then he seems to have come back to the prime form of his good ol’ days and has won three races this season already. Interestingly, if things keep going this well for him, he might even be in contention for a championship run this season.

The 63-time Cup Series race winner has also like his elder brother been a part of various endorsement deals that have added to his net worth over the years. But despite still powering through in the Cup Series, he isn’t richer by leaps and bounds than his brother.

If anything the difference between the two would only amount to about $10 million. As per estimates by CelebrityNetWorth, it is assumed that Kyle Busch has a net worth of approximately $80 million. Therefore answering the pertinent question–who has the higher net worth?

Well, it’s the younger Busch.