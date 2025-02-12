Justin Marks Tipped to Get the Better of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan After Addition of Key Differentiator

23XI Racing (Owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin) and Trackhouse Racing (Owned by Justin Marks) both began their Cup Series journeys at the same time in 2021. After four years of competition, there is little to separate them based on statistics. After 144 races, they have the same number of wins (8) and the same number of top 5s (46). However, 2025 has the potential to increase the distance between them.

Both teams have added a third car to their rosters for this season. Riley Herbst will drive the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, and Shane Van Gisbergen will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing. Fans believe that these new drivers will make all the difference in their teams’ fates going forward, perhaps a little more for Marks’ team.

It came to light in a discussion on X that the teams have performed almost identically on the track when judged upon numbers. When asked which team will come out on top at the end of 2025, many expressed that Shane Van Gisbergen, the Australian Supercars Champion, will break the tie and establish Trackhouse Racing as the bigger dog of the two.

One fan said, “Trackhouse because SVG feels like he’s got to win at least one win (on a RC) a year at minimum and I don’t know if you can say that for Herbst yet lol. Chastain and Reddick feel like the clear leaders, Suarez and Wallace feel like guys who can win a race every other year or so.” The lack of confidence in Herbst is astounding but not entirely unfair.

Trackhouse vs. 23XI. Nearly identical stats after four seasons. Both bringing in a third car this year. Does one of them pull away from the other in 2025? pic.twitter.com/qG61dckyye — Daniel Céspedes (@_DanielCespedes) January 24, 2025

The 25-year-old secured two victories with Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series last year and finished in seventh place in the driver standings. Shane Van Gisbergen, on the other hand, secured three wins and finished 12th. One could argue that Herbst has all the chance his counterpart has of reaching victory lane.

Another fan continued the hate on Herbst writing, “SVG is a threat at every road course, Herbst isn’t a threat anywhere.” Yet another follower found it only logical that Van Gisbergen would perform better than Herbst. They noted, “It is a little weird just how close they are. I think they remain neck and neck in 2025 BUT the ace up Trackhouse’s sleeve is Shane.”

“SVG is gonna be up front at every RC and might surprise at the Superspeedways whereas Riley is gonna have a more typical Rookie season.” One more comment predicted strongly, “I think trackhouse for sure. Ross has potential to be as good as reddick as far as wins. SVG big upside over bubba and herbst.”

Ross Chastain is looking for a big turnaround in his performance from last season. Regardless of how the newcomers fare, he will need to be at his best for Trackhouse Racing to have any hope of taking 23XI Racing on. Reddick is high on momentum from his Championship 4 appearance. So, the job will be anything but easy.